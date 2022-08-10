Residents go on the rampage looking for illegal miners, hurl stones and bottles at police | News24

Residents who went on a rampage on the lookout for unlawful miners clashed with the police.

Police clashed with residents of Borwa within the West Rand over suspected unlawful miners within the space.

The residents needed to go to the place the zama zamas have been hiding, however claimed they have been prevented by police.

Police fired rubber bullets on the residents, who threw stones and bottles at them.

Rampaging residents on the lookout for suspected unlawful miners clashed with the police, hurling stones and bottles at them, and accusing them of siding with the zama zamas.

Police used pepper spray and fired rubber bullets on Wednesday to forestall the residents of Borwa, a newly developed group on Gauteng’s West Rand, from crossing over Jan Blignaut Road to the place they claimed unlawful miners have been hiding.

Residents, who barricaded the highway that runs from Westonaria to the N12 with burning tree branches and tyres, complained that unlawful miners working from a close-by mine dump have been “terrorising” them.

Vehicles have been prevented from accessing some streets.

Some members even went to a close-by mine dump, the place they claimed unlawful miners operated.Leading the group earlier within the morning was Charles Hlatswayo. He mentioned that, on the mine dump, they discovered gear utilized by unlawful miners.Hlatswayo and his small group of males returned to recruit extra residents, after they have been met with resistance from the police.”We then set alight their makeshift shelters. The illegal miners are operating closer to our homes. Some are even tenants in our township. We don’t want them anymore,” Hlatswayo mentioned.Police later arrived and opened hearth on the gang. Residents retaliated by throwing stones on the police.

This irked Hlatswayo; he and different leaders confronted the police and accused them of being on the facet of unlawful miners.”Why are they shooting at us? What wrong have we done?”We are peaceable and preventing for a real cause. They are afraid to take away unlawful miners. They needs to be grateful that we’re doing their job,” said Hlatswayo.

Thembi Xuli, who was among those who threw stones at the police, said: “We wish to go [to the mine dump]. The police have taken sides with the unlawful miners. Why are they stopping us? Why are they defending them? Those persons are victimising us. We are drained. We need them out.”

Some residents, who hid in their yards, also threw stones at the police and shouted for illegal miners to leave.

Xuli said residents wouldn’t stop their protest until the illegal miners were gone. She accused the police of being nowhere to be seen when the community reported crimes that had been allegedly committed by the illegal miners.

“We are not protected in our houses. We requested the police to escort us to the mine dump to take away unlawful miners they usually refused. [The police] are solely good at capturing at us,” she said.

“We should not violent. We need the police to assist preserve Borwa protected for all, particularly girls.”We don’t want to see more women raped. We are proactive and demand support from the police. They have failed us, as usual.”

A group chief, Paseka Ndlovu, vowed they might proceed their protest, saying that they had delivered a memorandum to the Westonaria police station.”We demand the police’s assistance to fight illegal miners. The majority of them wear Basotho blankets.”There are many complaints of crime [allegedly] dedicated by unlawful miners carrying blankets. We have many houses which might be occupied by girls solely. They are gentle targets for criminals,” said Ndlovu.He said they had established that the illegal miners had migrated from Mohlakeng, Kagiso, Bekkersdal and Krugersdorp.”They should go away. They are harmful…

“Our women and children feel unsafe since they have been here. We want the police to assist us,” Ndlovu mentioned.

“They have been seen carrying AK47s and other guns. Some of them are military trained.”