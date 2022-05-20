Residents inspect damage after huge fire in Manila

Hundreds of residents tried to salvage components of their destroyed houses on Friday, a day after a large hearth engulfed a residential compound in Manila.

Residents carried metallic sheets and different metallic objects to be bought for scrap at 10 pesos per kilo (US$0.19 cents) to make some cash.

Around 300 residents have been affected by the blaze.

According to the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection, the blaze broke out at 7 p.m. (1100GMT) Thursday on the Baseco compound in Manila.

There have been no confirmed particulars of any accidents as but. The hearth was introduced underneath management by 9:36 p.m., authorities stated.

Video confirmed the Philippine Coast Guard, who had declared a no-sail zone within the space, looking for individuals within the surrounding waters.