Resilience Is The Name Of The Game With These Boston Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — Buzzer beaters are enjoyable. Furious comebacks are simply as entertaining. The Celtics have finished each within the final 4 nights, and now personal a 2-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets of their first-round playoff collection.

Through two postseason video games, the Celtics have proven an unbelievable quantity of resilience of their two victories. The resilience to win a detailed sport they nearly coughed up, and the resilience to shake off a horrible begin and dig themselves out of a large gap.

In Game 1, Boston overcame a late run by the Nets and a few absurd Kyrie Irving shot-making to win a detailed sport on the buzzer. Winning shut contests was one in all their largest points in the course of the common season, however the Celtics had been as much as the duty on Sunday due to a close to excellent last minute of basketball.

That perfection was stretched out for much longer in Game 2 on Wednesday night time. After Seth Curry began the fourth quarter with a 3 to place the Nets on high 92-85, the Celtics went on a 23-4 run over the following 10-plus minutes to take a 108-96 lead. Boston’s 17-point first-half deficit was an afterthought by that time, with TD Garden as soon as once more struggling to maintain its roof intact.

The Celtics simply stored chipping away after falling behind large within the second quarter. They caught with their sport plan and by no means panicked. Once they ramped up their protection within the third, it felt like a kind of video games the place all they needed to do was take a result in open the floodgates.

That is precisely what occurred. Once Payton Pritchard hit a step-back to interrupt a 92-92 tie with 7:49 to go, the Celtics by no means seemed again.

It was throughout their large fourth-quarter run that Jaylen Brown scored 10 of his 22 factors. Jayson Tatum went on a 7-0 run of his personal, hitting a 3 with 2:07 left to hammer dwelling the dagger.

Boston’s dynamic duo was simply 8-for-25 coming into the fourth. But Brown hit 4 of his six pictures within the last quarter, whereas Tatum hit two of his three. After Boston’s illustrious ball motion was stagnant for almost all of the primary half, they had been again to whipping it round within the second. The Celtics completed with 27 assists on their 39 baskets on Wednesday, led by Tatum’s 10 dimes. He performed the function of facilitator when his shot wasn’t happening, and is now as much as 18 assists within the collection.

Brown was the star of the fourth and Tatum added some vital buckets, however everybody who performed had their fingerprints throughout Wednesday’s win. Ime Udoka going small injected some vitality, and sticking with Pritchard late helped seal the win. Al Horford as soon as once more stored the crew afloat as Tatum and Brown struggled within the first half, and Grant Williams was a magician off the bench with 17 factors. All 5 of Boston’s starters scored in double figures, and everybody locked in on protection within the second half.

“This was a humungous team effort,” Tatum stated after the win. “This was an ugly game, especially for the first three quarters. I wasn’t shooting the ball well at all, JB started to take over late. Grant, Smart, Al, [Daniel] Theis, [Derrick] White, Payton — everybody contributed. This was a well-rounded team win. We needed everybody. Everybody who played brought something to the table.”

Boston’s bruising protection merely wore down Brooklyn over the ultimate 24 minutes, permitting simply 42 factors. The Celtics outscored the Nets 29-17 within the fourth. Six of these factors had been Kevin Durant free throws, and 5 had been scored within the last minute when Boston already had the win in its again pocket.

The Celtics continued to bully Durant every time up the ground, holding the famous person to only 4-for-17 taking pictures. He scored 18 of his 27 factors on the free throw line, a product of that vigorous Boston protection that the Celtics will stay with. (Though Udoka stated 20 freebies had been method too many.) Durant hasn’t seemed snug at any level in the course of the first two video games, and the Celtics had been capable of block two of his makes an attempt on Wednesday, one thing that merely doesn’t occur to the 6-foot-10 midrange murderer.

Durant is now simply 13-for-31 within the collection.

The Celtics additionally stored Irving off his sport Wednesday night time, holding him to 10 factors off 4-for-13 taking pictures. The former Celtic was praising Boston’s cohesion after the sport, one thing he stated that his Nets sorely lack.

Boston utterly pulled the rug out from beneath the Nets on Wednesday, leaving two of the most effective gamers within the league looking for solutions. Odds closely favor the Celtics to advance, although we all know a collection doesn’t actually begin till a street crew wins a sport. Boston will get its first crack at doing so Saturday night time.

“We just take it one game at a time, and that is all that is important,” stated Brown. “We can’t look ahead or behind, just on what is in front of us. The series isn’t over. We won two games on our home court and there is still a lot of basketball to be played… I’m excited for Game 3.”