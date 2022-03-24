Resilience is written in the brain, research finds

By distinction, individuals with low wellbeing had a lot looser, keyless linked constructions in the identical areas.

Dr Park mentioned they believed that they had discovered clear proof that stress early in life can depart a long-lasting influence on the construction of the mind.

“There’s a lot of research which shows early life stress has an effect on adult mental health,” she mentioned.

“A lot of that research has focused on comparing people with serious mental illnesses with mentally healthy people, but the fact that we can show differences between people who would all be considered mentally ‘healthy’ is a big step forward.”

The researchers imagine the constructions have constructed up in people who find themselves resilient as their mind tailored to the aggravating conditions over time, like somebody constructing muscle by lifting weights.