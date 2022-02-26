‘Respect for our most fundamental European values has a price, we are prepared to pay that price’

Today’s (25 February) casual assembly of finance ministers targeted their consideration on the repercussions of sanctions following Russia’s additional invasion of Ukraine. French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire stated that there can be a worth for EU sanctions, however that it was a worth Europe is ready to pay.

“As I speak, Russian troops have invaded Ukraine. As I speak, the freedom of a sovereign European nation is under attack. Yesterday evening, the heads of state and government of the European Union adopted massive sanctions against Russia,” stated Le Maire.

Le Maire advised journalists that the European Commission and European Central Bank had carried out an evaluation of the financial influence of the proposed sanctions: “We need to realize that these sanctions will have an impact on our European economies. There’ll be an impact, in particular, on the most exposed economies, those which do the most trade in goods and above all raw materials and energy with Russia.”

However Le Maire stated that what was at stake was European values of freedom and respect for the rule of regulation: “Respect for the most fundamental European values we are discovering has a price, government leaders yesterday and finance ministers this morning have shown we are prepared to pay that price.”

Advertisement

Share this text: