Restaurants Rejoice As Final Four Fans Fill Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Even earlier than Friday’s NCAA Women’s Final Four video games tipped off at Target Center, a victory had been declared throughout the road; the occasion had been profitable in filling the home.

“We’ve been planning for this weekend for a couple months,” Glueck’s proprietor Dave Holcomb stated. “We’ve got everybody on, like our whole staff is here this whole weekend.”

Holcomb says over the course of the previous two years, the restaurant could be close to empty for stretches at a time. On Friday, it was full, primarily with out-of-town friends.

“This is all visitors mostly. I would imagine 75% of the crowd is maybe from out of town,” he stated.

Across the road, extra of the identical was taking place at Kieran’s Irish Pub.

“We’re the closest (to Target Center),” normal supervisor Brad Johnson stated. “We’ll take (the customers).”

Projections forward of the Women’s Final Four estimated the weekend would deliver tens of thousands and thousands of {dollars} in financial affect.

“It’s been great. It’s been good seeing all the faces, whether they’re new faces or people coming in that have been coming here for a while,” Johnson stated. “It’s been really good coming back and just kind of seeing everybody.”