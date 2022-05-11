Restless kitten doesn’t want to go to sleep and it is hilarious to watch

Kids typically hold tossing and handing over bed, at instances disturbing their dad and mom who’re asleep, after they don’t wish to sleep at evening. Turns out, it’s not unique to human infants however is true for kittens too – not less than that’s what this video suggests. Shared on Reddit, the video exhibits a tiny cat who desires to remain awake whereas its dad and mom sleep.

“Kitten doesn’t want to go to sleep,” reads the caption of the video. The clip opens to point out two cats cuddling and sleeping. The baby is safely nestled in between the kitties. Within moments, the kitten begins shifting round and at one level even stands on prime of one of many cats.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 22 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 20,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback.

“Exactly like my daughter when we’re trying to sleep!” shared a Reddit person indicating that they’re a mother or father. “Proof that babies are the same no matter the species,” posted one other. “Mam! Dad! Wake up! It’s time to play!!” joked a 3rd. “That is one of the cutest videos I’ve seen in a long time and I’m not a huge cat lover. I love the way they’re cuddling it’s fantastic!” wrote a fourth. “This be like parents everywhere!” associated a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video?