Restuarant’s heartwarming gesture revealed

A well-liked restaurant chain will present free dinner to 6000 of its prospects throughout the nation however have requested for a easy favour in return.

Modern Aussie restaurant Rashays is encouraging those that are gifted a meal on them to “pay it forward” and spend that cash at different native small companies which have been arduous hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Co-founder Rami Ykmour introduced the provide was accessible to prospects throughout all 32 places in NSW, ACT, Victoria and Queensland and was relevant to dinners at 7pm AEDT or 6pm within the Sunshine State on Tuesday, February 22.

“Businesses, particularly small businesses, have faced extreme hardship over the course of the pandemic,” he mentioned.

“We hope that through this act of giving back, we will see $200,000 make its way back to local businesses to kickstart the return of business and a more ‘normal’ state of operations.”

Mr Ykmour took to social media saying it had been virtually two years because the nation went into lockdown and confronted shedding his enterprise like many different Australians.

“I still remember that moment when we had to close and thought that was the end of Rashays and I’m sure every other business out there, especially small businesses, thought that was the end.

“We have come through this. Some of us are still fighting and some will continue to fight and I’m sure we’ll all come out of this together.

“Rashays is going to celebrate the fact we have it’s been able to keep it’s doors open and pivot its business and we’re going to celebrate with our customers who have helped us stay alive.”

The Australian household owned chain opened its first restaurant in 1998 in Liverpool, NSW.