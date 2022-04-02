Resurgent Roosters ambush ill-disciplined Cowboys

This was already a tricky activity for Todd Payten’s facet once they had their full complement, which was made tougher when first Tom Gilbert, then Griffin Neame and eventually Chad Townsend had been sin-binned for in poor health self-discipline. This is a membership report nobody will likely be happy with. Two of the six Roosters tries got here when Gilbert was off the sector.

“We were pretty dumb at certain times,” mentioned Cowboys coach Todd Payten.

So are the Roosters actually again?

It is a query that received’t be answered anytime quickly. Their attract coming weeks is maybe the softest of all sides within the NRL given they received’t play a real heavyweight till they meet Parramatta in spherical 10.

Between from time to time is an opportunity for halves Luke Keary and Sam Walker to additional gel into the formidable mixture most count on them to develop into.