Retail inflation falls to 5-month low of 6.71 per cent in July

India’s headline retail inflation fell to six.71 per cent in July,

the bottom degree in 5 months, helped by an easing in meals and

oil costs, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) information

launched on Friday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) primarily based retail inflation stood at

7.01 per cent in June.

Although the retail inflation declined considerably in July

compared with the earlier month, it remained larger than the

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) higher tolerance restrict of 6 per

cent.

Sequentially, the CPI-based inflation eased to 0.46 per cent in

July 2022 from 0.52 per cent within the earlier month.

Inflation in rural India was larger than in city areas.

Headline retail inflation for rural areas declined to six.80 per cent

in July 2022 from 7.09 per cent within the earlier month.

For city areas, the headline retail inflation fell to six.49 per

cent in July 2022 from 6.86 per cent within the earlier month.

The Price information are collected from chosen 1,114 city markets

and 1,181 villages masking all states and UTs by way of private

visits by area workers of the Field Operations Division of NSO, the

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, on a weekly

roster.

During July 2022, NSO collected costs from 99.7 per cent

villages and 97.6 per cent city markets whereas the market-wise

costs reported therein had been 89.5 per cent for rural and 92.3 per

cent for city, as per an official assertion launched by the

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. (ANI)