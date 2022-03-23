Retired High Court Judge Harish Chandra Mishra Sworn In As Delhi Lokayukta

Delhi Lokayukta Justice (retired) Harish Chandra Mishra was Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

New Delhi:

Retired Jharkhand High Court decide Harish Chandra Mishra was on Wednesday sworn in because the Lokayukta of Delhi.

The oath of workplace was administered by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal at a solemn ceremony held on the Raj Niwas in New Delhi.

The publish of Lokayukta in Delhi has been mendacity vacant because the retirement of Rewa Khetrapal in December 2020.

According to the notification dated March 15, Mr Baijal appointed Justice (retired) Mishra because the Lokayukta.

Justice (retired) Mishra will maintain workplace for a time period of 5 years from the date of his becoming a member of.

Justice (retired) Mishra was additionally the Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) authorities had instructed the Delhi High Court that the method of appointing a Lokayukta was occurring.

The submission was made in response to a public curiosity litigation (PIL) in search of a route to the AAP authorities to nominate inside one month a Lokayukta as promised by the get together in its election manifesto in 2020.

In the PIL, it was alleged that a whole bunch of complaints regarding corruption have been mendacity unheard within the workplace of the Lokayukta because the publish had been vacant for greater than a 12 months.

The opposition events had additionally been concentrating on the AAP authorities for not appointing the Lokayukta, thereby troubling the frequent folks.

Rewa Khetrapal was appointed as Lokayukta in November 2015 by then Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung.

Before Rewa Khetrapal, Justice (retired) Manmohan Sarin was the Lokayukta, who retired from the publish in 2013.

