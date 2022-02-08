Retired pope asks pardon for abuse, but admits no wrongdoing

ROME — Retired Pope Benedict XVI requested forgiveness Tuesday for any “grievous faults” in his handling of clergy sex abuse cases, but denied any personal or specific wrongdoing after an independent report criticized his actions in four cases while he was archbishop of Munich, Germany.

Benedict’s lack of a personal apology or admission of guilt immediately riled sex abuse survivors, who said his response reflected the Catholic hierarchy’s “permanent” refusal to accept responsibility for the rape and sodomy of children by priests.

Benedict, 94, was responding to a Jan. 20 report from a German law firm that had been commissioned by the German Catholic Church to look into how cases of sexual abuse were handled in the Munich archdiocese between 1945 and 2019. Benedict, the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, headed the archdiocese from 1977 to 1982.

The report faulted Benedict’s handling of four cases during his time as archbishop, accusing him of misconduct for having failed to restrict the ministry of the four priests even after they had been convicted criminally. The report also faulted his predecessors and successors, estimating there had been at least 497 abuse victims over the decades and at least 235 suspected perpetrators.

The Vatican on Tuesday released a letter that Benedict wrote to respond to the allegations, alongside a more technical reply from his lawyers who had provided an initial 82-page response to the law firm about his nearly five-year tenure in Munich.

The conclusion of Benedict’s lawyers was resolute: “As an archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger was not involved in any cover-up of acts of abuse,” they wrote. They criticized the report’s authors for misinterpreting their submission, and asserted that they provided no evidence that Benedict was aware of the criminal history of any of the four priests.

Benedict’s response was more nuanced and spiritual, though he went on at length to thank his legal team before even addressing the allegations or the abuse victims.

“I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church,” Benedict said. “All the greater is my pain for the abuses and the errors that occurred in those different places during the time of my mandate.”

Benedict issued what he called a “confession,” though he didn’t confess to any specific fault. He recalled that daily Mass begins with believers confessing their sins and asking forgiveness even for“grievous faults.” Benedict noted that in his meetings with abuse victims while he was pope, “I have seen firsthand the effects of a most grievous fault.

“And I have come to understand that we ourselves are drawn into this grievous fault whenever we neglect it or fail to confront it with the necessary decisiveness and responsibility, as too often happened and continues to happen,” he wrote. “As in those meetings, once again I can only express to all the victims of sexual abuse my profound shame, my deep sorrow and my heartfelt request for forgiveness.”

His response drew swift criticism from Eckiger Tisch, a group representing German clergy abuse survivors, who said it fit into the church’s “everlasting relativizing on issues of abuse — wrongdoing and errors happened, however nobody takes concrete accountability.”

Benedict “can’t bring himself simply to state that he is sorry not to have done more to protect the children entrusted to his church,” the group mentioned.

The retired pope’s response will seemingly complicate efforts by German bishops to attempt to re-establish credibility with the trustworthy, whose calls for for accountability have solely elevated after many years of abuse and cover-up.

The head of the German bishops convention, Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing, had beforehand mentioned that Benedict wanted to answer the report by distancing himself from his attorneys and advisers. “He must talk, and he must override his advisers and essentially say the simple sentence: ’I incurred guilt, I made mistakes and I apologize to those affected,’” Baetzing mentioned.

But in a tweet Tuesday, Baetzing solely famous that Benedict had responded.

”I’m grateful to him for that and he deserves respect for it,” Baetzing wrote. The tweet did not deal with the substance of Benedict’s response.

The regulation agency report recognized 4 circumstances by which Ratzinger was accused of misconduct in failing to behave towards abusers.

Two circumstances concerned monks who offended whereas Ratzinger was archbishop and have been punished by the German authorized system however have been stored in pastoral work with none limits on their ministry. A 3rd case concerned a cleric who was convicted by a courtroom exterior Germany however was put into service in Munich. The fourth case concerned a convicted pedophile priest who was allowed to switch to Munich in 1980, and was later put into ministry. In 1986, that priest obtained a suspended sentence for molesting a boy.

Benedict’s workforce had earlier clarified an preliminary “error” of their submission to the regulation agency that had insisted Ratzinger was not current on the 1980 assembly by which the priest’s switch to Munich was mentioned. Ratzinger was there, however the priest’s return to ministry was not mentioned, they mentioned.

Benedict mentioned he was deeply harm that the “oversight” about his presence on the 1980 assembly had been used to “cast doubt on my truthfulness, and even to label me a liar.” But he mentioned he had been heartened by the assist he had obtained.

“I am particularly grateful for the confidence, support and prayer that Pope Francis personally expressed to me,” he mentioned.

The Vatican had already strongly defended Benedict’s document after the regulation agency report, recalling that Benedict was the primary pope to satisfy with victims of abuse, that he had issued robust norms to punish monks who raped youngsters and had directed the church to pursue a path of humility in in search of forgiveness for the crimes of its clerics.

The Vatican’s protection, nonetheless, targeted totally on Benedict’s tenure as head of the Holy See’s doctrine workplace and his eight-year papacy.

Benedict mirrored on his legacy in his letter.

“Quite soon, I shall find myself before the final judge of my life,” he wrote. “Even though, as I look back on my long life, I can have great reason for fear and trembling, I am nonetheless of good cheer. For I trust firmly that the Lord is not only the just judge, but also the friend and brother who himself has already suffered for my shortcomings.”

Benedict’s response also rang hollow outside of Germany, with the U.S.-based survivor’s advocacy group, SNAP, accusing him of “repeating words of apology that have fallen on deaf ears for decades.”

And Mitchell Garabedian, the Boston lawyer of “Spotlight” fame who has represented lots of of abuse victims, mentioned Benedict’s phrases re-victimized and insulted survivors.

“He’s a leader setting a poor example morally, and in the process he is encouraging further cover-up of clergy sexual abuse,” he said.

But Pope Francis’ top adviser on preventing abuse, Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley, found in Benedict’s letter sincere “contrition for what has been lacking in his stewardship.”

“Benedict’s acknowledgement of the irreparable harm caused by sexual abuse in the church and of his own failings to do everything to prevent such harm is a challenge to all those who hold positions of leadership in the church,” O’Malley mentioned. “We must do better.”

AP reporters Geir Moulson in Berlin and Mark Pratt in Boston contributed.