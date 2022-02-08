Retired Pope Benedict doesn’t admit wrongdoing for the way he handled sex abuse cases

toggle caption Gregorio Borgia/AP

ROME — Retired Pope Benedict XVI requested forgiveness Tuesday for any “grievous faults” in his dealing with of clergy intercourse abuse instances, however admitted to no private or particular wrongdoing after an impartial report criticized his actions in 4 instances whereas he was archbishop of Munich, Germany.

“I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church. All the greater is my pain for the abuses and the errors that occurred in those different places during the time of my mandate,” the retired pope mentioned.

Benedict, 94, was responding to a Jan. 20 report from a German regulation agency that had been commissioned by the German Catholic Church to look into how instances of sexual abuse have been dealt with within the Munich archdiocese between 1945 and 2019. Benedict, the previous Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, headed the archdiocese from 1977 to 1982.

The report’s authors faulted Benedict’s dealing with of 4 instances throughout his time as archbishop, accusing him of misconduct for having failed to limit the ministry of the clergymen within the instances even after they’d been convicted criminally. The report additionally faulted his predecessors and successors, estimating that there had been no less than 497 abuse victims over the many years and no less than 235 suspected perpetrators.

The Vatican on Tuesday launched a letter Benedict wrote to reply to the allegations, alongside a extra technical reply from his group of attorneys who had offered an preliminary 82-page response to the regulation agency about his almost five-year tenure in Munich.

The conclusion of Benedict’s attorneys was determined: “As an archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger was not involved in any cover-up of acts of abuse,” they wrote. They criticized the report’s authors for misinterpreting their submission, and asserted that they offered no proof that Benedict was conscious of the prison historical past of any of the 4 clergymen in query.

Benedict’s response was much more nuanced and religious, although he went on at size to thank his authorized group earlier than even addressing the allegations at hand or the victims of abuse.

In the letter, Benedict issued what he referred to as a “confession,” recalling that every day Mass begins with believers confessing their sins and asking forgiveness for his or her faults and even their “grievous faults.” Benedict famous that in his conferences with abuse victims whereas he was pope, “I have seen at first hand the effects of a most grievous fault.

“And I’ve come to know that we ourselves are drawn into this grievous fault each time we neglect it or fail to confront it with the required decisiveness and duty, as too usually occurred and continues to occur,” he wrote. “As in these conferences, as soon as once more I can solely categorical to all of the victims of sexual abuse my profound disgrace, my deep sorrow and my heartfelt admission of guilt.”

The regulation agency report recognized 4 instances by which Ratzinger was accused of misconduct in failing to behave in opposition to abusers: Two instances concerned clergymen who offended whereas Ratzinger was archbishop and have been punished by the German authorized system however have been stored in pastoral ministry with none limits on their ministry. A 3rd case concerned a cleric who was convicted by a court docket exterior Germany however was put into service in Munich; whereas the fourth concerned a convicted pedophile priest who was allowed to switch to Munich in 1980, and was later put into ministry. In 1986, the priest obtained a suspended sentence for molesting a boy.

Benedict’s group had earlier clarified an preliminary “error” of their submission to the regulation agency that had insisted Ratzinger was not current on the 1980 assembly by which the priest’s switch to Munich was mentioned. Ratzinger was there, however his return to ministry was not mentioned, they mentioned.

Benedict mentioned he was deeply damage that the “oversight” about his presence on the assembly had been used to “cast doubt on my truthfulness, and even to label me a liar.” But he mentioned he had been heartened by the letters and gestures of assist he had obtained, together with from his successor.

“I am particularly grateful for the confidence, support and prayer that Pope Francis personally expressed to me,” he mentioned.

The Vatican had already strongly defended Benedict’s document within the aftermath of the regulation agency report, recalling that Benedict was the primary pope to satisfy with victims of abuse, that he had issued robust norms to punish clergymen who raped kids and had directed the church to pursue a path of humility in looking for forgiveness for the crimes of its clerics.

The Vatican’s protection, nevertheless, centered totally on Benedict’s tenure as head of the Holy See’s doctrine workplace, from 1982 till he was elected pope in 2005.

While he was prefect of the doctrine workplace, Ratzinger in 2001 directed all instances of clergy intercourse abuse to be despatched to his workplace for processing, after he noticed that bishops around the globe have been transferring rapists from parish to parish relatively than punishing them beneath the church’s in-house canon regulation. During the ultimate two years of his preach, Benedict defrocked almost 400 clergymen for abuse.

Benedict mirrored on his legacy on the finish of his letter, noting that he’s on the finish of his life and can quickly be judged by God.

“Quite soon, I shall find myself before the final judge of my life,” he wrote. “Even though, as I look back on my long life, I can have great reason for fear and trembling, I am nonetheless of good cheer, for I trust firmly that the Lord is not only the just judge, but also the friend and brother who himself has already suffered for my shortcomings.”