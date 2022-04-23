Retired TV news anchor Noxolo Grootboom to receive honorary doctorate from Nelson Mandela University | News24

Former isiXhosa tv newsreader Noxolo Grootboom will probably be conferred with one other honorary doctorate.

Nelson Mandela University is honouring Grootboom for her contribution to journalism and the upliftment of linguistic heritage.

Grootboom retired final yr after a 37-year profession.

Nelson Mandela University will confer an honorary doctorate on media persona Noxolo Grootboom on Monday.

The college stated that Grootboom represented “many things that Nelson Mandela University stands for”, saying she labored to protect “the intellectual heritage of isiXhosa for families across the nation”.

“Grootboom will receive a Doctor of Philosophy (honoris causa) for her invaluable work and contribution to journalism, media and communication, as well as her upliftment of the linguistic heritage of South Africa,” the college stated.

The retired IsiXhosa tv newsreader’s profession on the SABC spanned 37 years. She left the general public broadcaster in March 2021.

Grootboom was born on 8 October 1960 in Lady Frere within the Eastern Cape. She spent the very best a part of her childhood in Tyatyorha location in Healdtown, Fort Beaufort.

In 1981, she moved to Soweto, the place she enrolled in a course at a pc academy. Afterwards, she took up a place as a typist on the SABC.

After spending three years on the job, she was appointed as a manufacturing assistant. Later, she would begin serving as a present affairs producer and a area journalist and later turned a information anchor.

In 1990, her large break got here when she was requested to face in for the late information anchor Mam’ Thandi Mesetywa to learn a bulletin.

The station was impressed sufficient that they requested her to proceed to anchor the isiXhosa information.

READ | ‘I am speechless’: Rhodes to honour retired IsiXhosa news anchor Noxolo Grootboom with doctorate

“Her public service in South African society to translate stories and capture the mood while teaching younger generations of the content and knowledge preserved in language makes her one of the few news anchors and storytellers who deserve the opportunity to be honoured by ‘ukuthweswa isidanga’ (graduation) for the excellent work done in service to society for more than three decades,” the college stated.

In October, Rhodes University introduced Grootboom could be conferred a level of Doctor of Letters (D Litt) (honoris causa) throughout a digital commencement ceremony.

At the time, Rhodes University stated the nation owed Grootboom an un-payable debt of gratitude and appreciation and described her as a “passionate advocate of the isiXhosa language in our society”.