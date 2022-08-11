Return of the Big Mac: McDonald’s set to reopen restaurants in Ukraine

McDonald’s has introduced that it’ll begin reopening a few of its eating places in Ukraine within the coming months.

The quick meals big stated on Thursday that some eating places will steadily reopen within the capital, Kyiv, and western Ukraine.

McDonald’s closed its Ukrainian eating places after Russia’s invasion practically six months in the past however has continued to pay greater than 10,000 staff within the nation.

The newest information is an emblem of the war-torn nation’s return to some sense of normalcy and a present of help after McDonald’s pulled out of Russia.

Other Western firms like Nike, KFC and Spanish clothes retailer Mango are already doing enterprise in western Ukraine, away from the combating.

“We’ve spoken extensively to our employees who have expressed a strong desire to return to work and see our restaurants in Ukraine reopen,” said Paul Pomroy, corporate senior vice president of international operated markets.

“In recent months, the belief that this would support a small but important sense of normalcy has grown stronger,” he said in a message to employees

The Ukrainian economy has been severely damaged by the war and restarting businesses, even in a limited capacity, would help. The International Monetary Fund expects Ukraine’s economy to shrink by 35% this year.

McDonald’s has 109 restaurants in Ukraine but has not said how many would reopen, when that would happen or which locations would be the first to welcome back customers.

Over the next few months, the company says it will start working with vendors to get supplies into restaurants, prepare those stores, bring back employees and launch safety procedures with the war still raging to the east.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s has sold its 850 restaurants in Russia to a franchise owner, three decades after McDonald’s opened its first location in Moscow as a powerful symbol of easing Cold War tensions.

The company shuttered hundreds of Russian locations in March, at a cost of around $55 million per month. Selling its Russian restaurants was the first time the company has “de-arched,” or exited a significant market.

Alexander Govor, who held a license for 25 McDonald’s outposts in Siberia, has begun reopening former McDonald’s areas below the title Vkusno-i Tochka, or Tasty-fullstop.