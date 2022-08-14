Return to rail world brings back all the joys of the commute

When I used to be three, I wished to be a prepare driver. But Thomas the Tank Engine deceived me; life on the tracks was not all overly smiley trains and chummy Fat Controllers. Now at 23, I’m going off the rails.

A prepare is now not a vessel for a commute; it’s a container of human situation at its utter worst. Civilisation crumbles the moment the doorways thud shut, trapping passengers within the cellular jail. Any dignity maintained on the myki gates at Flinders Street Station has evaporated by the point we’re throughout the yellow line.

The every day commute. Credit:Luis Ascui

There’s Oversharing Owen and Too Much Information Tamira having telehealth appointments about that peculiar rash. There are gangs of adolescents using excessive on the thrill of alcohol nicked from their mother and father’ stash. There are concrete cowboys closing offers in R.M. Williams boots (notably probably the most rural the sneakers have been because the Paris finish of Collins Street).

And who can neglect the break-ups. And the breakdowns. And the PDAs. Forget vow renewals; love is just affirmed when entwined in an amorous embrace on a 5pm categorical. The remainder of us find yourself in near-romantic entanglements in the course of the carriage as a result of Marty the Manspreader or Sophie the Selfish have determined to take up all of the obtainable seats.