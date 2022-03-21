Reuters staff raise alarms over partnership with Russian-owned wire service

“It was an embarrassment when the partnership was signed two years ago,” one Reuters reporter instructed POLITICO. “Now it’s just wrong, and the silence from the top is worrying and maybe the worst part.”

According to 2 Reuters journalists who spoke to POLITICO on the situation of anonymity in an effort to candidly talk about inner issues, some workers have sought solutions from higher-ups about why Reuters continues to distribute Tass by way of its business-to-business service Reuters Connect, which permits information organizations that pay for the wire service to entry and share Tass’ content material.

Reuters workers have particularly expressed concern about Tass’ uncritical reporting of data from the Russian authorities, which critics and media consultants say is propaganda.

The Brookings Institution, a left-leaning suppose tank, reported that Tass has parroted Russia authorities claims that Ukrainians killed civilians within the Donbas area and dumped their our bodies into mass graves, a declare that news organizations and experts say is false. Tass additionally reported that Ukranian forces had fired on Russians throughout a cease-fire, and that neo-Nazis had used Ukranian civilians as “human shields,” a claim which the New York Times said “helped create an alternate reality.”

The information group’s ties to the Russian authorities haven’t all the time been purely of a journalistic nature both. Both The Daily Beast and the Washington Post beforehand reported that U.S. legislation enforcement officers believed Tass labored with Russia’s international intelligence service to try to collect delicate info on markets and finance from New York City.

As of Sunday, Reuters still listed Tass as one in every of its companions on its web site promoting Reuters Connect.

Asked for remark in regards to the association with Tass, Reuters downplayed its ties to the Russian entity, emphasizing that the Reuters newsroom “operates independently of any Reuters Connect agreement.”

“Reuters Connect is a business-to-business marketplace that allows access to Reuters news content and content from more than 90 third-party providers, including TASS,” a spokesperson stated. “The Connect platform allows users – usually other news outlets – to see content, including video, pictures and graphics, from around the world. All third party content is clearly labelled and carries a disclaimer that states that Reuters ‘does not guarantee the accuracy of, or endorse any views or opinions expressed in, this asset.’”

When the distribution settlement was initially introduced, Reuters management provided an enthusiastic evaluation of it. According to a press launch saying the deal in 2020, the partnership with Tass was meant to “bring media customers access to breaking news and exclusive video from TASS; videos on the Kremlin and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, as well as feature videos and general news.”

“I’m delighted that TASS and Reuters are building upon our valued partnership by having TASS join Reuters Connect,” Reuters’ then-president Michael Friedenberg stated in a press release on the time. “Their addition shows our ongoing commitment to bring incremental value to Reuters Connect customers. Alongside the vast output of Reuters own world-class newsroom, we continue to provide customers content with unrivalled breadth and depth.”

In the wake of the Ukraine invasion, some exterior observers and critics have taken discover of the Reuters-Tass partnership.

“Why exactly would we trust @Reuters? You are partners with Russian TASS,” outspoken former CIA official, leisure marketing consultant, and Twitter persona John Sipher tweeted earlier this month.

At least one different information group with Tass ties has taken a unique strategy. Earlier this month, Getty Images ended its relationship with Tass for violating the photograph service’s editorial insurance policies, saying that it plans to take away all Tass content material when their present settlement is over.

“We have been monitoring Russian state news agency Tass closely since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” a Getty Images spokesperson told Forbes. “In order to ensure the integrity of the content we distribute, we require that partners and contributors comply.”