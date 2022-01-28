‘Reveal age without revealing age’ trend goes viral. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Swara Bhasker join in

The Internet is full of numerous sorts of traits that usually go away individuals entertained. The current is a problem by which individuals are revealing about their age with out really mentioning it. The development has now hooked in lots of, together with Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and actor Swara Bhasker.

The 43-year-old Sharma shared “A/S/L?” – an Internet lingo that was in use a very long time in the past. He did so whereas replying to a submit by one other Twitter consumer Subrahmanyam KVJ. “Being nice to strangers online?” he wrote and shared a picture. The picture has a textual content on it that reads, “Without saying your age, say something a young person today wouldn’t understand.”

Swara Bhaskar, who’s 33-year-old, posted the identical picture and wrote, “Blank call!”

Others too joined the enjoyable development and shared some hilariously relatable posts.

This particular person posted concerning the bubble gum model that was immensely standard amongst 90s youngsters:

Then there may be this gold {that a} Twitter consumer posted:

How can somebody neglect the made for one another jodi of a cassette and a pencil:

Then there have been many who merely wrote one phrase to disclose about their age. Any guesses? It’s Orkut – a social networking web site that was shut down years in the past.

What would you share underneath this age-related development?