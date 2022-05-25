Revealed: Galway, Ireland among Europe’s top 10 cities for raising a family

A new study conducted by language learning app Preply reveals one of the best European cities for elevating kids.

The metropolis of Galway, Ireland ranks amongst Europe’s prime ten cities for elevating kids

Galway’s excessive rating is essentially right down to its ‘Leisure & Lifestyle’ prospects and the town additionally ranks as Europe’s seventh finest for air high quality.

Capital of Portuguese island Madeira, Funchal, ranks as one of the best metropolis in Europe for elevating a household

Other cities making up the highest ten embrace Trieste (Italy), Lisbon (Portugal), Edinburgh (UK), Reykjavik (Iceland), Prague (Czech Republic) and Helsinki (Finland).

England capital London ranks as worst metropolis in Europe for elevating kids

Looking to encourage dad and mom and parents-to-be in search of a change of surroundings while additionally contemplating a baby’s alternative to thrive, a research performed by language studying app Preply reveals the best European cities to raise a family .

Analysing over 130 European cities and their prospects throughout three classes – ‘Education’, ‘Health and Safety’ and ‘Leisure and Lifestyle’, contributing elements embrace trainer to pupil ratios, instructional points of interest and leisure areas (per capita), healthcare accessibility, size of maternity depart, air high quality and extra.

The prime contenders

Ranking prime is the town of Funchal, discovered on the Portuguese island of Madeira. Scoring among the many prime ten for all three classes, the town’s ‘chart-topping’ efficiency is owed to it having the lowest crime fee of all, low air air pollution ranges and a less expensive price of residing. Portugal’s pupil to trainer ratio additionally falls simply shy of the highest ten in Europe, rating eleventh.

Turning consideration to how Irish cities place, Galway makes it into the highest ten of finest cities for elevating kids, while Cork locations among the many total prime twenty 5.

Placing sixth, Galway’s excessive rating is essentially right down to its prospects within the ‘Leisure & Lifestyle’ class. With a sensible choice of inexperienced areas (parks) and an much more spectacular alternative of sports activities centres (per capita), the town scores massive. The harbour metropolis additionally ranks as Europe’s seventh finest for air high quality, while additionally having free healthcare and 156 days’ paid maternity depart on provide.

Ranking as twenty fifth finest metropolis to lift kids is Ireland’s second largest metropolis, Cork. Cork’s most spectacular accolade is for air high quality ranges, because it locations in joint second for the cleanest air amongst all 131 cities analysed, crushed solely by Marseille, France and rating joint second with Aalborg, Denmark. The metropolis additionally scores among the many prime ten the place alternative of parks (per capita) and share of these in post-compulsory training are involved.

The different two Irish cities included within the research are Limerick and Dublin. The metropolis of Limerick additionally ranks respectably, inserting amongst Europe’s prime 30, providing a sensible choice of museums and inexperienced areas (per capita). Dublin attracts the shortest straw because it positive factors itself a mid-way rank of 66th total. The nation’s capital suffers compared to different European cities but in addition compared to its fellow Irish cities, largely as a consequence of its excessive crime charges, excessive price of residing and a poor ratio of resident to leisure house.

Others making up “Europe’s Top 10’ embrace Trieste, Italy which ranks second total but in addition within the ‘Education’ class and comes prime for ‘choice of historical landmarks’. Whilst UK metropolis, Edinburgh, secures prime marks (rating ninth) due to its nice instructional prospects.

As the one nation that options within the prime ten twice, congratulations are order for Portugal, as the town of Lisbon ranks third finest in Europe due to its good rating the place air high quality is worried (fifth). Reykjavik (Iceland), Prague (Czech Republic), Helsinki (Finland), Aarhus (Denmark) and Graz (Austria), full Europe’s prime ten cities to lift kids (see infographic for extra).

Ranking final total

Unluckily, excessive crime charges, excessive air pollution ranges and a poor distribution of instructional points of interest per 100,000 residents (per capita) imply that compared to different cities, the town of London, UK locations the bottom within the total rating, adopted by fellow UK metropolis, Coventry and Polish metropolis of Katowice.

How Irish cities ranked

Ireland rating City Country European total rating Education rating Health & Safety rating Leisure & Lifestyle rating 1 Galway Ireland 6 18 23 12 2 Cork Ireland 25 38 37 20 3 Limerick Ireland 29 21 67 16 4 Dublin Ireland 66 45 71 69

Methodology

Scoring and rating of 131 European cities based mostly on a mixture of things spanning the Education, Health and Safety and Leisure and Lifestyle classes.

Sources embrace Numbeo (Crime Index), IQAIR (Air high quality), Tripadvisor (variety of landmarks, museums, sports activities centres, parks), numerous sources through Google (healthcare accessibility, size of paternal depart) and the European Commission Index (publish obligatory training charges 2018, trainer to pupil ratios 2019 and training expenditure 2019). Data normalised to account for inhabitants variations (per capita).

