REVEALED: Spain’s most bike-friendly cities in 2022

Spain’s shopper rights group OCU has carried out an extensive study on the state of all issues biking in Spain’s main cities. In all fourteen of Spain’s greatest and most well-known cities have been included within the research, together with evaluation of cycle lanes, rental schemes, street security and total biking infrastructure performance.

City cycle routes have been scored out of 5 stars on seven key standards: ​​completeness, continuousness, uniformity, directness, recognizableness, denseness, and the extent to which it passes by means of main thoroughfares.

The outcomes may shock you, so The Local has outlined the winners and losers: the Spanish cities with one of the best and worst biking infrastructure total, and the place to go for one of the best cycle lanes, the most secure cities, and one of the best rental schemes if you’re visiting on a brief journey.

The greatest 5

Vitoria – Vitoria in Spain’s northern Basque Country got here out on prime, taking the primary spot. Scoring full marks on all standards besides directness and uniformity, Vitoria was even given a full five-star ranking on the worldwide classification ranking.

Seville – The Andalusia capital got here a detailed second, scoring most marks on all standards besides directness and recognisability. Anyone who has visited Seville is aware of how widespread the general public bike rental scheme is, and town’s flat terrain makes it a very talked-about mode of transport and absolutely worthy of its five-star world ranking.

Valencia – Over on the opposite facet of the nation, Valencia got here in at third and took full five-star marks in 4 out of the seven standards. Valencia additionally achieved a five-star world ranking, and scored effectively on all standards, significantly completeness and continuousness, a powerful feat for such an enormous metropolis. In reality, Valencia is the most important metropolis within the prime three, after which there’s a drop-off in scores.

Valencia in jap Spain is among the many most bike-friendly cities within the nation. Photo: José Jordan/AFP

Barcelona – Barcelona additionally managed to get a full five-star ranking internationally, however fell down on the uniformity and completeness criterias.

San Sebastián – Up within the Bay of Biscay, Basque Country’s San Sebastián rounded out the highest 5, taking a four-star ranking within the world classification and powerful scores throughout the opposite standards.

The worst 5

Madrid – Anyone who has lived, visited, or cycled in Madrid is aware of that being a bike owner within the capital metropolis could be a harmful existence. Now formally the worst bike metropolis in Spain, Madrid scored poorly on nearly all standards: simply one-star scores on all six out of the seven standards, with its sole two-star ranking coming in directness. Madrid scored a one-star world classification total, a really poor displaying for a capital metropolis.

A Coruña – Second backside was the Galician metropolis of A Coruña in north-western Spain. The Gallego metropolis scored as poorly as Madrid, with its sole two-star ranking coming for the recognisability of its cycle lanes. Like Madrid, A Coruña scored a one-star world ranking.

Córdoba – Rounding out the underside three is Andalusian metropolis Córdoba, which though had a stronger displaying that Madrid and A Coruña nonetheless scored pretty poorly on most standards, scoring two-star scores for 5 and simply one-star for uniformity and

Málaga – Andalusian coastal metropolis Málaga got here in fourth from backside, however scored a greater total classification than the underside three by taking a two-star world ranking. Málaga even took three-stars within the recognisability and connectivity to main thoroughfare criterias, however fell down on the directness of its cycle lanes, that means cyclists typically needed to tae detours.

Bilbao – The better of the worst, Bilbao additionally scored a two-star total ranking, and the Basque Country metropolis had two-star scores throughout the board aside from recognisability, the place it managed to get three-stars.

OCU’s rating of most and least bike-friendly cities in Spain based on a number of classes ranking their cycle lane community . Source: OCU

Bike-friendly classes

Rental schemes and parking areas

The OCU additionally thought-about how accessible and protected bicycle parking services have been in every metropolis, and that every has a motorbike rental system or scheme that enables individuals with out their very own bike to journey throughout town.

The OCU thought-about it necessary that bicycle car-parks are positioned shut to move interchanges (so as to have the ability to change modes of transport simply at bus and practice stations) and that they’re available and recognisable in metropolis centres, college areas and different closely populated locations like purchasing facilities

In La Coruña there may be nowhere to park a motorbike within the metropolis centre, and in Bilbao, Cádiz, San Sebastián, Valladolid and Zaragoza they solely actually exist at practice stations.

According to the OCU, the cities with one of the best parking choices and rental programs have been Seville, Valencia and Barcelona, based on a calculation of ‘rental points’ in opposition to inhabitants, location and value per use. Seville and Valencia are the cities with essentially the most rental factors per 100,000 inhabitants, that means they’re the Spaniards that take advantage of use of their public bike schemes.

Cycle lanes

Unsurprisingly, the cities with one of the best cycle lanes are those who scored greatest total. The cities with one of the best cycle lanes (each when it comes to recognisability and scope) have been Vitoria, Seville and Valencia, who’ve made continued good progress in bettering their community of cycle paths and even extending them.

On the opposite hand, Cádiz, Valladolid and Las Palmas have additionally improved so much in recent times, bettering their scores, however among the many cities with the worst outcomes, Madrid and Córdoba stand out, and have hardly improved through the years regardless of the variety of cyclists on their streets (significantly these on electrical bikes in Madrid) has elevated.

Article by Conor Faulkner