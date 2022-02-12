REVEALED: The Alibaug farmhouse shown in Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan is actually a boutique hotel in Goa, and it’s BEAUTIFUL (DETAILS INSIDE) : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

The much-awaited movie Gehraiyaan is lastly out on Amazon Prime and has met with a beneficial response. While some sections of the moviegoers had bother with the movie’s mature theme and area of interest attraction, the remainder of the viewers praised the movie’s writing, performances and look. The gorgeous areas have been unanimously appreciated. One of the locations proven within the movie which has significantly stood out is what’s introduced as Tia’s (Ananya Panday) sprawling Alibaug farmhouse, positioned by the ocean. The property is gorgeous and has been stunningly shot by the cinematographer.

We are positive a whole lot of you will need to have expressed this need to go to this place with your mates or household. If that’s the case, you’ll be completely happy to know that this lovely location is definitely a boutique resort and sure, you may very properly e book your keep and get an opportunity to spend your time right here. It is known as Ahilya By The Sea and isn’t in Alibaug however in Goa, within the Nerul space. It is located lower than 10 kms away from the well-known Aguada Fort and Calangute, in North Goa. From the Dabolim airport, it’s positioned round 35 kms away.

When contacted, Jasvinder Arora, reservation supervisor of Ahilya By The Sea advised Bollywood Hungama how the crew of the movie locked their resort for the shoot, “Mr Apoorva Mehta (producer, Dharma Productions) had already stayed with us before twice or thrice. They knew about our place. The line producers were also aware of Ahilya By The Sea.” She additionally added that the movie’s unit shot for the movie for roughly a month, from September to October 2020. “The whole place was booked by the producers,” mentioned Jasvinder Arora.

Though she wasn’t current when the shoot was going down, she shared that the employees on the bottom had nice issues to say in regards to the movie’s unit, together with the actors – Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She acknowledged, “They all were quite friendly and cordial.”

She additionally mentioned, “Deepika Padukone didn’t stay with us. She stayed at the Taj. Some of the crew members, however, were put up at Ahilya By The Sea.”

The shoot came about when the Coronavirus-induced restrictions had simply eased. Hence, Gehraiyaan was one of many first movies to go on flooring within the pandemic period. Jasvinder revealed, “That was the peak Covid time. Therefore, we had taken care of the sanitization, RT-PCR tests etc. It was a period when the vaccination had not yet started. Hence, all the safety protocols were strictly in place.” There have been studies that director Shakun Batra was scheduled to shoot the movie in March 2020 in Sri Lanka. However, as a result of imposition of lockdown, the setting was modified to Goa.

Interestingly, Gehraiyaan will not be the primary movie to be shot at Ahilya By The Sea. Jasvinder confessed {that a} Malayalam flick, Manasuku Nachindi (2017), was additionally shot of their gorgeous property. It starred Sundeep Kishan, Amyra Dastur and Tridha Choudhary.

Sharing additional details about Ahilya By The Sea, Jasvinder Arora mentioned, “This place was started in 2015. Our owners – the Holkars of Indore – belong to the royal blood. We have one

more property, called Ahilya Fort, in Maheshwar, near Indore, in Madhya Pradesh.” She continued, “Ahilya By The Sea was a house which was converted into a boutique hotel. There are a total of 9 rooms on our property.”

The opinions for this place are fairly constructive and it has already featured on some distinguished journey web sites and magazines. “Mr Apoorva Mehta recently stayed with us again. A lot of non-film celebrities too have spent their time here.”

Gehraiyaan additionally stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. After an introduction of the characters within the movie, the story strikes to Alibaug the place Tia, her cousin Alisha (Deepika Padukone), Tia’s boyfriend Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Alisha’s boyfriend Karan (Dhairya Kawra) meet for a weekend break. Here, Alisha and Zain get attracted to one another, leading to complexities within the lives of the 4.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh shares a steamy picture with Deepika Padukone: praises her performance in Gehraiyaan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and keep up to date with newest hindi films solely on Bollywood Hungama.