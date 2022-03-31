Revealed: The first look at the 200m Harbour Bridge cycleway
“From histories and stories around whales, migration of sea animals … all of these things have certainly informed our design response.”
Mr Coles stated the typical gradient of the cycleway was 2 per cent, making the bridge extra accessible.
“We’ve been able to really bring down the level, so the grades are an average of 2 per cent across the length, which means it’s very easy for older people, very easy for kids,” he stated.
The authorities has thought of quite a lot of choices for the cycleway over latest years, together with a spiral choice which was later rejected.
More than 1000 individuals offered suggestions on the ultimate three design choices, in accordance with the federal government.
Member for North Shore Felicity Wilson stated she would proceed to work with the local people to make sure their issues have been addressed.
“My local community has been vocal about the importance of the heritage and amenity of this place, and the need to protect and enhance public space,” she stated.
Transport for NSW stated it could proceed to work on plans for a separated bike path on Alfred Street South.
