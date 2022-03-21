REVEALED | What a Russian cargo plane was doing in Cape Town | News24

The Russian cargo plane that left Cape Town just lately was one in every of a number of leased to Antarctica analysis stations.

No suspicious cargo was loaded onto the plane, in keeping with aviation sources.

Russian plane have been serving the analysis stations because the Nineteen Nineties.

The Russian cargo plane that departed from Cape Town International Airport on Friday evening, which bought tongues wagging over what it was doing in South Africa, is likely one of the plane leased to Antarctica analysis stations for flying passengers and logistics.

News24 may set up from aviation sources that the plane didn’t add any suspicious cargo and that, other than gear used for Antarctica operations, it departed empty.

The plane flew throughout Africa to Cairo in Egypt, from the place it was suspected to depart on Saturday evening to Russia.

Depending on how the struggle in Ukraine and worldwide damnation of Russia for its half in it unfolds, it’s unsure what is going to occur when the subsequent Antarctic summer season begins.

Russian plane have been serving the analysis stations at and worldwide vacationers to Antarctica because the Nineteen Nineties.

The Ilyushin 76-TD-90VD, one in every of solely 5 upgraded plane on this class, belongs to the Volga-Dnepr Group in Russia. The group has all however ceased operations of all its worldwide flights in mild of just lately introduced sanctions by primarily NATO nations.

The Antarctic Logistics Centre International (ALCI) has operated from Cape Town yearly through the Antarctic summer season season, from November to the tip of February. That is the one time when a handful of plane on the earth can fly and land there.

Since the invasion the plane and crew have been ready at Cape Town whereas Volga-Dnepr determined what is going to occur to its operations. Supplied

Volga-Dnepr earlier introduced that it was contemplating workers cuts in any case however two of its plane have been grounded.

Volga-Dnepr has 18 Boeing 747s and 737s that it leased, in addition to 12 Antonov 124 and Ilyushin 76 cargo plane.

The one which left from Cape Town was one of many cargo fleet.

About 3 500 of the group’s workers members, together with 2 500 who’re based mostly outdoors of Russia, may lose their jobs. The group earlier mentioned it will hold solely a small variety of pilots and plane technicians.

According to ALCI’s firm info, Russia is one in every of 11 nations which are a part of the Dronning Maud Land Air Network (Dromlan), Dronning Maud Land being the primary ice mass forming Antarctica.

The different nations which are concerned in analysis there are Belgium, Finland, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Russia, South Africa, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

When the Antarctic Treaty between 28 nations got here into drive in 1961, it acknowledged that for all operations in Antarctica it will be “in the interests of all mankind that Antarctica shall continue forever to be used exclusively for peaceful purposes and shall not become the scene or object of international discord”.

South Africa has its personal station at SANAE IV west of Novo however makes use of the Agulhas II ice-strengthened ship for its annual rotations of personnel and provides to the bottom.

Among the signatories are NATO members which are against the Russian struggle in Ukraine and have instituted sanctions in opposition to Russia and quite a lot of Russian billionaire oligarchs.

ALCI was registered as an organization in South Africa in 1992 by Dr Vasily Kaliazin. His spouse, Mirella Kruger Kaliazin is the one present director. Vasily Kaliazin’s title was faraway from the corporate registry in 2017.

Kaliazin advised News24 on Saturday that the Ilyushin 76 completed its final Antarctica flights in direction of the tip of February. It was scheduled for an additional flight to Asia, however that was cancelled after Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to Kaliazin he was a part of the final Soviet Union flight to Antarctica in 1991, whereafter he began his personal firm as ALCI and the Soviet Union grew to become Russia.

I’m a proud South African with twin Russian citizenship and have contributed to the very specialised kind of missions in [Antarctica] since. Russian plane are strong and by far the most effective suited to the missions. The air crews are specifically educated for flying in opposed climate, whereas touchdown on ice. It can also be essentially the most value efficient constitution plane out there.

Since the invasion, the plane and crew have been ready in Cape Town for Volga-Dnepr to determine on its operations. In Canada, authorities impounded one of many group’s Antonov An-124s. The plane landed in Toronto on 27 February, carrying a cargo of Covid-19 testing kits. The impoundment and different sanctions are associated to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Asked how the corporate’s flights to Antarctica could be affected sooner or later, Kaliazin mentioned he was investigating numerous choices to proceed with the service.

“I am not going anywhere as I consider Cape Town my home and I will continue to serve South Africa in whatever way I can as I have been for 20 years.”

According to its web site, ALCI usually operates two plane to Antarctica – a Basler Turbo 67, which is an upgraded DC3, and the Ilyushin 76. The Ilyushin can carry 20 tons of cargo and 80 passengers at a time.

The SA Agulhas II. News24 Duncan Alfreds, News24

In the previous, it has used a Hercules C-130, a Boeing 727 and a Gulfstream enterprise jet.

Due to the opposed Antarctic climate, the corporate’s flight schedules are decided by beneficial circumstances on touchdown. In the newer previous, some nations, akin to Norway, have most popular to make use of their very own plane because of the excessive value of tickets.

ALCI utilises an ice runway at Novo, which is brief for the Russian station at Novolazarevskaya.

The totally different nations concerned in analysis in Antarctica ferry cargo and passengers, both by helicopter or snow car, from the runway. India, Germany, Norway, Denmark and Japan every have their very own station at totally different areas on the ice shelf.

South Africa has its personal station at SANAE IV, west of Novo, however makes use of the Agulhas II ice-strengthened ship for its annual rotations of personnel and provides to the bottom. This journey additionally solely takes place between November and February when the “summer” climate is most beneficial in Antarctica.

