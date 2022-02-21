Revelation casts doubt on entrepreneur’s ice pipe video claim

After Mr Bainbridge’s resignation was introduced to the market the next morning, he gave an interview to The Age and Herald through which he detailed an ill-fated evening throughout a enterprise journey in Singapore, his choice to pay about $3000 in money to extortionists and a subsequent collection of calls for which concerned 14 additional funds totalling practically $9000.

In the interview, he recalled the second he was purportedly first proven the video by two unknown males contained in the Singapore condo: “My stomach hit the ground. I was just horrified. You are like, ‘what else happened? What else don’t I remember? How am I going to explain this to anyone?’,” he mentioned.

While Mr Bainbridge mentioned he was “not pure by any means”, he denied being a daily ice person or coming into drug rehab. To substantiate his story, the previous key investor within the Grill’d burger empire supplied information of economic transactions made in Philippine pesos to 2 separate financial institution accounts and purported extortion calls for despatched this 12 months by textual content message from a Malaysian What’sApp account.

He additionally supplied a confidential report by Control Risks, a world danger consultancy, which analysed the purported extortion try and suggested him the right way to reply.