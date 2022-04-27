Revisiting the best and worst draft picks from nearly three decades on the Giants beat

Go behind the scenes with Big Blue Sign up for Inside the Giants by Paul Schwartz, a weekly Sports+ unique.

There is not any extra enlightening and sobering method to chronicle the ebb and circulation of an NFL franchise than to recount its NFL Draft expertise. Year by yr, spherical by spherical, choose by choose, a narrative emerges, revealing a historical past that may both excite or indict.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday evening with the primary spherical, the beginning of a three-day orgy of alternatives, knee-jerk evaluations, sizzling takes, untimely task of grades, hope and despair coming to a metropolis close to you.

This can be my twenty ninth draft masking the Giants, and the importance of this participant procurement endeavor has by no means been extra pronounced. The Giants have picks Nos. 5 and seven within the first spherical, three of the highest 36 picks and 5 of the highest 81. This is Year 1 for normal supervisor Joe Schoen. If he has extra hits than misses, he’ll set a sound basis for the Giants for years to return.

The first-round choose for the Giants in 1994, my first as a Giants’ beat author, was Thomas Lewis, a smooth extensive receiver from Indiana. He had 4 receptions as a rookie and simply 12 in his second season. Two years later, he was out of the league. Lewis was a product of his atmosphere: In his 4 years, the Giants by no means recognized a legit beginning quarterback and the passing assault was at all times suspect. It was my first clear indication that the success or failure of a participant is predicated on many components and solely a few of these components are below his management.