Revolution Fall 1-0 To New York Red Bulls

FOXBORO (NE REVOLUTION) – The New England Revolution (1-3-1, 4 pts.) misplaced to the New York Red Bulls (3-1-1, 10 pts.), 1-0, at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night time. The lone purpose in Saturday’s contest got here through an personal purpose, with the visiting Red Bulls on the receiving finish of a deflection as Andrew Farrell’s clearance ricocheted off of Matt Polster into the New England internet.

Brad Knighton, taking part in his club-record twelfth season in New England, stopped all 5 Red Bull pictures he confronted in his season debut. Homegrown Player Justin Rennicks made his first MLS begin since June 29, 2019, logging 61 minutes with two pictures.

Andrew Farrell, taking part in on his thirtieth birthday, returned to the beginning lineup for the primary time since March 12. Tonight’s look was his 302nd in a Revolution uniform throughout all competitions, second most in membership historical past, as he put in a 90-minute effort on Saturday.

Adam Buksa returned from worldwide responsibility to submit a 45-minute substitute look instead of Jozy Altidore, who made his second consecutive begin. Buksa returned to the Revolution after serving to Poland qualify for the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup earlier this week.

The Revolution hit the street subsequent Saturday, April 9, to go to Inter Miami CF for the primary of two conferences with the Herons this month. The match at DRV PNK Stadium kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.