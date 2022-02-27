Revolution Open 2022 MLS Season With 2-2 Draw In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (0-0-1, 1 pt.) opened the 2022 Major League Soccer season with a 2-2 draw on the highway towards the Timbers (0-0-1, 1 pt.) on Saturday night time. Brandon Bye netted New England’s first objective of the season with a robust header within the forty first minute, assisted by Carles Gil, to offer the Revolution a 1-0 lead at halftime. Newcomer Sebastian Lletget added a 63rd-minute tally in his Revolution debut.

Three of the Revolution’s key offseason acquisitions – Lletget, defender Omar Gonzalez, and ahead Jozy Altidore – made their Revolution debuts within the contest. Gonzalez, who collected his 240th MLS begin, led the Revolution with two pictures heading in the right direction along with 4 clearances. Altidore entered the match as a 79th-minute substitute to see out the draw.

Brandon Bye scored the primary objective of the sport within the forty first minute, rising as much as meet Carles Gil’s nook kick and sending his headed shot off the underside of the crossbar. Portland midfielder Dairon Asprilla tied the sport within the 61st minute, earlier than Lletget reclaimed the lead for New England simply two minutes later. DeJuan Jones registered the first help on Lletget’s objective, with Tommy McNamara additionally choosing up an help. Portland’s Yimmi Chara delivered the game-tying objective on a bicycle kick within the 78th minute.

With tonight’s consequence, New England extends its unbeaten streak within the Pacific Time Zone to 11 matches since 2016. The Revolution’s all-time report towards the Timbers shifts to 1-2-8, together with 5 consecutive attracts. New England has opened the season on the highway in 14 consecutive years.

The Revolution return residence to Gillette Stadium for the 2022 residence opener on Saturday, March 5 towards FC Dallas. The match kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio. CBS Boston’s unique pregame protection dwell from Foxborough begins with “Revolution Kickoff” at 1:00 p.m. ET on WSBK-TV38.