Revolution-Real Salt Lake Match Preview

FOXBORO (CBS) — Following a Concacaf victory over Pumas on Wednesday night time in some enjoyable New England climate, the Revolution get to play in some extra of that wonderful New England climate Saturday night time when Real Salt Lake involves city.

Both golf equipment are 1-0-1 on the season heading into Saturday’s match, which goes to be a moist and probably snowy one at Gillette. But the snowflakes didn’t trouble the Revs on Wednesday, as they erupted for a 3-0 win over Pumas.

The Revs want to register a end result of their first three MLS contests for the second straight yr. New England is 6-10-6 all-time in opposition to Salt Lake, however 4-4-3 at dwelling. Going again to final season, the Revolution are 9-1-4 over their final 14 video games on their dwelling pitch throughout all competitions.

Scoring first is a giant key for New England’s success, with the membership 8-3-1 when tallying the primary objective going again to 2021.

Who To Watch

Carles Gil: The reigning MVP is as much as his typical tips, with three assists and a objective in 2022. He had a pair of helpers Wednesday night time, and was a part of all three New England objectives within the Concacaf victory. New England is 23-1-8 when Gil data an help.

Sebastian Lletget: The newcomer has match proper in together with his new membership, scoring a pair of objectives in his three video games in a Revolution uniform. He scored the membership’s first objective in opposition to Pumas on Wednesday night time.

Adam Buksa: His boot continues to be golden, as Buksa had two objectives in opposition to Pumas. Saturday will likely be his fortieth profession begin in MLS motion.

Earl Edwards Jr.: The keeper might get an evening off given New England’s busy schedule — Saturday is the membership’s third of 5 matches in a 15-day span — however he might probably swimsuit up for his fourth consecutive begin in web. It will likely be arduous for Bruce Arena to go together with anybody else in web, after Edwards has posted back-to-back clear sheets in opposition to FC Dallas and Pumas.

Scott Caldwell: The Braintree native is coming dwelling. Caldwell, who signed a two-year cope with Salt Lake over the offseason, developed within the Revolution Academy and made 229 appearances over his 9 seasons with the Revs.

Where To Watch

Parking heaps at Gillette Stadium open at 4:30 p.m. and gates open at 6:15 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Given the climate although, you in all probability need to keep at dwelling and catch all of the motion on TV38, with protection kicking off at 7:30 p.m.