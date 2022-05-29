Revs head into international break unbeaten in five on back of 1-1 draw with Union

FOXBORO – The New England Revolution (4-5-4, 16 pts.) performed the Philadelphia Union (6-1-7, 25 pts.) to a 1-1 draw at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night time. Forward Gustavo Bou, making his first MLS begin since March 5, transformed a second-half penalty kick for his first purpose of the season. Moments later, Philadelphia’s Mikael Uhre capitalized on a New England mistake to tie the match within the 76th minute.

New England recorded a season-high 22 photographs within the match, whereas Bou led all gamers with six photographs and three on track. The Argentinian ahead threatened to attain on quite a few events earlier than lastly changing from the penalty spot within the seventy fifth minute, after Dylan Borrero’s cross struck the arm of Union defender. For his MLS profession together with playoffs, Bou now owns 33 targets and 50 mixed targets and assists, each third most in MLS since he joined the league.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner, now set to affix the U.S. Men’s National Team for worldwide responsibility, made one save on two photographs confronted within the match. Turner maintained his unbeaten in MLS this season with a 2-0-3 report. Brazilian midfielder Dylan Borerro made his dwelling debut within the 62nd minute and recorded three photographs in his 27 minutes performed.

The Revolution are off subsequent weekend for the worldwide break and can return to motion on Sunday, June 12