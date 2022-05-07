Reward Offered For Information Leading To Arrest In 2019 Murder Of 2 Men In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Crime Stoppers is providing a $3,500 money reward for info resulting in an arrest within the 2019 capturing demise of two males on Detroit’s west facet.

Authorities say in October 2019, Jermaine Williams and Ozie Terrell had been at a house when two gunmen broke in and fired pictures.

Another man within the dwelling was additionally injured as he tried to flee.

Anyone with info is requested to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

