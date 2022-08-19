Reynolds 2 HRs; Brubaker, Pirates top Red Sox, end 6-game skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Bryan Reynolds hit two residence runs, JT Brubaker pitched seven shutout innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game dropping streak, beating the Boston Red Sox 8-2 Thursday evening.

The Pirates averted a three-game sweep and despatched Boston again to at least one recreation underneath .500 at 59-60. The Red Sox had gained 5 of six to maneuver nearer to Toronto for the third and last AL wild-card spot.

Reynolds hit a pair of two-run homers. He related within the first, and his drive within the fifth was the three,000th residence run at PNC Park because it opened in 2001.

Reynolds and Kevin Newman every had three hits and scored 3 times.

Brubaker (3-10) allowed two hits, walked none and struck out seven. He gave up a leadoff single within the second to Alex Verdugo, who was caught stealing, and single to Xander Bogaerts with one out within the seventh.

Reynolds put Pittsburgh forward 2-0 within the first with a drive off Josh Winckowski (5-6) over the wall in proper subject. After Newman singled within the fifth, Reynolds hit his team-leading twentieth residence run for a 6-0 lead.

It was the third multi-homer recreation of Reynolds’ main league profession and second this season. He has 4 residence runs in his previous 4 video games.

Winckowski gave up every of Reynolds’ residence runs and a double that Ben Gamel despatched over a leaping Tommy Pham in left subject, scoring Newman and Reynolds with two outs within the third. He obtained via 5 innings, permitting six runs on seven hits.

Pham obtained Boston on the board with an infield single off Zach Thompson within the eighth earlier than Bobby Dalbec scored on a sacrifice fly, reducing the deficit to 8-2. Manny Bañuelos struck out Verdugo on a 3-2 curveball with the bases loaded to finish the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP James Paxton left two batters into his first rehab begin within the Florida Gulf Coast League on Thursday. Paxton signed with Boston in December after having Tommy John elbow ligament substitute surgical procedure in April 2021.

Pirates: C Tyler Heineman had an RBI single within the sixth, extending Pittsburgh’s result in 8-0, in his first recreation since being reinstated from the 10-day injured listing on Wednesday. He had been out with proper groin discomfort since Aug. 3.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Kutter Crawford (3-4, 4.18 ERA) will begin Friday to start a three-game collection at Baltimore. He has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his previous 4 begins.

Pirates: RHP Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.93) will take the mound Friday for the primary of a three-game set in opposition to the Cincinnati Reds. He has allowed greater than three earned runs as soon as in seven begins since giving up seven in back-to-back outings on May 22 and June 14.