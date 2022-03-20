Reynolds denied incredible through-the-legs try assist as Broncos hold on against Bulldogs
Adam Reynolds was denied one of the vital audacious attempt assists of the NRL period in his Broncos debut as a South Sydney favorite son helped crash the Bulldogs’ homecoming with a 16-10 win at Accor Stadium on Sunday night time.
Reynolds, who missed Brisbane’s round-one upset win over the Rabbitohs as he recovered from COVID, fired a outstanding through-the-legs go harking back to an NFL long-snapper at dummy half which caught the Bulldogs napping, solely to be denied when Kotoni Staggs spilled the ball over the road.
But it wouldn’t spoil his first recreation in Brisbane colors as Kevin Walters’ aspect joined the Knights, Panthers and Storm as the one unbeaten groups by way of the primary fortnight of the competitors because of Herbie Farnworth’s second-half double, each from lengthy vary.
The centre stripped Braidon Burns and raced virtually 50 metres to degree the scores within the second half earlier than latching onto a slick scrum play to with quarter-hour remaining.
Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett will really feel aggrieved his aspect is just not considered one of simply 4 groups with a 100 per cent file after a dominant first half, and second-half lead after Jeremy Marshall-King’s scoot from dummy half, earlier than Albert Kelly’s last-second intervention stopped a attempt risk.
Tevita Pangai jnr’s membership debut was simply as enthralling as Reynolds’, positioned on report for a second-minute hit on Brisbane’s No.7 after a clearing kick and customarily terrorising the Broncos defence in three quick stints.
It was sufficient to gasoline hopes the Bulldogs may be a reputable top-eight contender, even regardless of a recreation they are going to rue not successful.
For the final 5 years, they’ve been lots canine of a days at Belmore. But this felt totally different, it felt like a membership not again, however firmly on its method to getting there.