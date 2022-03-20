Reynolds denied incredible through-the-legs try assist as Broncos hold on against Bulldogs

Adam Reynolds was denied one of the vital audacious attempt assists of the NRL period in his Broncos debut as a South Sydney favorite son helped crash the Bulldogs’ homecoming with a 16-10 win at Accor Stadium on Sunday night time.

Reynolds, who missed Brisbane’s round-one upset win over the Rabbitohs as he recovered from COVID, fired a outstanding through-the-legs go harking back to an NFL long-snapper at dummy half which caught the Bulldogs napping, solely to be denied when Kotoni Staggs spilled the ball over the road.

But it wouldn’t spoil his first recreation in Brisbane colors as Kevin Walters’ aspect joined the Knights, Panthers and Storm as the one unbeaten groups by way of the primary fortnight of the competitors because of Herbie Farnworth’s second-half double, each from lengthy vary.

The centre stripped Braidon Burns and raced virtually 50 metres to degree the scores within the second half earlier than latching onto a slick scrum play to with quarter-hour remaining.