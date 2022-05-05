Reynolds relief as Souths feel the pain

Adam Reynolds awoke on Friday morning relieved the week was over.

His former membership South Sydney little question felt the identical, rising hours after being handed a lesson in managed rugby league by Reynolds in Brisbane’s 32-12 win.

After an low season of discuss his transfer and an opening-round conflict ruined by COVID-19, Reynolds let his soccer do the speaking on Thursday evening.

The former Rabbitohs halfback scored a attempt, had a hand in three others and kicked completely to dominate the Rabbitohs.

A 12 months after being let go by Souths, given their need to solely provide the veteran one-year extensions, Reynolds left little doubt there may be nonetheless loads within the tank.

Not that he’s serious about speaking about that.

“I am glad the week is over,” Reynolds stated.

“I am sick of seeing my head in the headlines and my name in the stories.

“The reality we’re getting higher as a staff is extra necessary than my very own efficiency. I’m simply enthusiastic about what we have been constructing.”

If a long-term Reynolds contract was not what the Rabbitohs needed last year, it’s certainly what Brisbane required.

With their 31-year-old No.7, they have won three straight games for the first time since 2019.

His kicking and game management is offering up more chances, while his boot close to the line is also helping them take more of their chances.

“Everything occurs for a cause and the Rabbitohs had their causes,” Broncos coach Kevin Walters said.

“From the second I walked into his home (in Sydney), I simply felt an immediate connection.

“And I could see him being a valuable member of our group at the Broncos. And we’re different to South Sydney, but some people can fit into two different clubs.”

Brisbane have Manly subsequent week, and for the primary time because the preliminary COVID-19 lockdown of 2020 appear a real likelihood of the finals.

South Sydney, in the meantime, know they need to enhance.

Poor completion charges proceed to be a problem and, whereas Jason Demetriou has defended their assault, they have been wasteful with alternatives on Thursday.

Notably too, Demetriou believed his gamers made life far too straightforward for Reynolds.

“He was good. He was allowed to be,” Demetriou stated.

“He got to kick the ball on the front foot all the time. Didn’t get a lot of pressure on him.

“We gifted them 18 factors not defending kicks or intercept tries.”