Reynolds wins the first D-10 softball title in school history

The Daily Beast

Leon CountyIn July 2020, after a second worker who labored at Florida principal Jimbo Jackson’s college died of COVID, he fought again in opposition to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to reopen faculties for in-person courses. Jackson, who was the top of Fort Braden School and a Leon County commissioner, had additionally only in the near past examined constructive for COVID himself.Now, almost two years later, Jackson has died after struggling issues from lengthy COVID, in keeping with the Tallahassee Democrat. He was 55.In the summer time