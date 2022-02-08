‘RHOM’ star Adriana de Moura claims she’s seen Kayne West’s ‘big’ penis

Adriana de Moura has allegedly seen Kanye West’s penis – and he or she’s not holding again on sharing the small print.

In a preview clip for subsequent week’s “Real Housewives of Miami,” the truth star makes the declare whereas chatting with co-star Larsa Pippen about their style in males.

Shortly after Pippen revealed she’s into “tall, dark and handsome” guys, de Moura requested, “Do you like Kanye West?”

“I saw Kanye’s d–k before,” de Moura, 56, alleged. “It’s big and it’s thick.”

Pippen – who used to be close pals with West’s estranged ex, Kim Kardashian – didn’t appear thrilled with the crude feedback.

“I’m not bringing up your friends, so maybe you shouldn’t bring up my friends,” Pippen, 47, clapped again, to which de Moura argued, “He’s a public figure!”

The argument turned much more heated when the women began screaming at one another, telling one another to “shut the f–k up.”

It’s unclear from the clip whether or not Pippen and de Moura are in a position to settle the argument, however one factor’s for certain – followers on social media can’t wait to see what occurs subsequent.

“Reasons why you all shouldn’t sleep on the real housewives franchise,” one particular person tweeted, whereas one other wrote, “OMFG I I neeeeed next Thursday to come already.”

West has not publicly responded to de Moura’s claims, and a rep for the rapper didn’t instantly return Page Six’s request for remark.

West – who now goes by “Ye” – has additionally been making headlines for his PDA-packed romance with Julia Fox, 32, and ongoing drama with Kardashian, 41, amid their divorce.

In mild of latest accusations, the Yeezy dressmaker went on an Instagram spree over the weekend, erasing all earlier claims he made about Kardashian and their children.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” is on the market to stream on Peacock.