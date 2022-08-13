Ribs RnB Music Festival Kicks Off This Weekend In Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — The Ribs RnB Music Festival kicked off Friday at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.

Organizers say the occasion contains greater than 20 meals distributors and eight full service bars, together with procuring.

The pageant will probably be from 11:30 a.m. till 11:30 p.m. by way of Sunday. Admission is free till 2 p.m., which there’ll then be a $10 admission.

For extra info, go to ribsrnbmusicfestival.com.

