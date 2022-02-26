Ric Grenell: ‘We Need Muscular Diplomacy to Secure Meaningful Peace’

There has been a “total collapse of diplomacy” underneath President Joe Biden, former Acting Director of United States National Intelligence Ric Grenell stated Friday.

“This week we’ve witnessed a total collapse of diplomacy. D.C. newsrooms won’t say it, but American diplomats failed. President Biden told us that he was going to bring diplomacy back. Instead, it’s on its back,” Grenell stated throughout remarks given at CPAC in Orlando, Florida:

We desperately want new, inventive, visionary diplomacy. Muscular diplomacy to safe significant peace when a battle arises. Last summer season we watched helplessly as our credibility, our deterrence, and our nationwide honor crumbled within the retreat from Afghanistan. President Trump and Biden each have been coping with the identical nation, the identical enemy, and had the identical diplomatic and army instruments at hand. Both shared the final word purpose of withdrawal, however the distinction is that President Trump had an unapologetic pro-American diplomacy with a reputable army choice behind him. It’s clear that the Taliban revered and feared President Trump. … Let’s be clear. Europe has seen its borders rewritten this week underneath Joe Biden and in 2014 when Barack Obama was president. And but the left continues to mock profitable America first diplomatic technique. Even immediately, they suppose demanding NATO members pay their obligations is by some means undiplomatic. They suppose sanctioning Russia earlier than an invasion in Europe is reckless. And they faux that Donald Trump’s unpredictability was dangerous.

This week, Biden announced sanctions in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forceful actions in Ukraine, Breitbart News reported.

“Defending freedom will have costs, for us as well, and here at home,” he stated. “We need to be honest about that.”

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a clip reportedly from Kyiv with a caption that learn, “We defend Ukraine” after town was slammed with rocket strikes.

Ми тут. Ми в Києві. Ми захищаємо Україну🇺 Posted by Володимир Зеленський on Friday, February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Biden left the White House on his manner dwelling to Delaware amid Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, in keeping with Breitbart News.

Grenell continued, “Well, I saw firsthand that having a president putting the American people first, and calling out the Germans for their hypocrisy, and not telling our enemies what our strategy is, that made America and Europe safer.”

“The American left also continues to push this phony narrative that President Trump’s ambassadors were mean or rude. Well, if avoiding war could be accomplished by a dinner party, then we wouldn’t be seeing Putin’s forces inside Ukraine,” he added.