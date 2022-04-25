Ricciardo apologises after Sainz crash

Carlos Sainz says he holds no laborious emotions in the direction of Daniel Ricciardo after the Australian apologised for a collision that ended the Ferrari driver’s race on the opening lap at Imola.

Sainz spun into the gravel two corners into his group’s residence Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after being hit from behind by Ricciardo’s McLaren at Tamburello on Sunday.

It was the Spaniard’s second successive retirement in 4 Formula One races.

In Australia two weeks earlier, he had retired on the second lap and Sainz additionally crashed in Friday’s dash qualifying at Imola.

“The first thing that he did (after the race) was coming to the Ferrari box to apologise to me,” Sainz instructed reporters.

“The mechanics were all with me and we all thanked him for the gesture.

“That’s why there isn’t any laborious emotions with Daniel. What occurred with him may have occurred to anybody on the market at present however sadly it needed to occur to me.

“It’s how it is. The incident has really no mystery to it. What happened is very clear to everyone.”

Sainz had been second to his championship-leading teammate Charles Leclerc within the standings earlier than the race however slipped to fifth general with 38 factors to the Monegasque’s 86 from 4 rounds.

Leclerc may have been even additional forward but additionally spun off whereas chasing Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, dropping from third place to eighth earlier than recovering to sixth whereas Max Verstappen gained from pole.

Leclerc made a sluggish begin, dropping from second to fourth on the damper aspect of the observe, and stated he had been too grasping as he fought again later within the race and would be taught from his pricey mistake.

“Third was the best result we could have secured today, as our competitors were very strong,” he stated.

“I struggled on the soft tyres but when I saw an opportunity to overtake Perez for second I went for it, pushing a bit too much, when I should have stayed put to secure those points.”

Team boss Mattia Binotto stated it had not been the homecoming Ferrari had hoped for.

“We wanted to give the fans something to cheer about, as they packed out the grandstands and the fields with a sea of red to support us here at Imola,” he stated.

“Naturally, we are disappointed not to have managed that, but there will be other races and opportunities to put a smile on their faces.”