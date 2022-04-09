Australia

Ricciardo cracks top 10 for home Grand Prix

Perth’s Daniel Ricciardo has taken his apply type into qualifying to take seventh place on the grid for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

It was a chaotic session of qualifying at Albert Park on Saturday after Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll collided with two minutes remaining in Q1, inflicting a prolonged red-flag delay.

Latifi was making an attempt to go by the within of Stroll to make place for a push lap, however Stroll didn’t see him coming and angled into the curve, colliding with Latifi’s rear wheel and sending him spinning into the wall.



