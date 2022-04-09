Ricciardo cracks top 10 for home Grand Prix

Perth’s Daniel Ricciardo has taken his apply type into qualifying to take seventh place on the grid for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

It was a chaotic session of qualifying at Albert Park on Saturday after Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll collided with two minutes remaining in Q1, inflicting a prolonged red-flag delay.

Latifi was making an attempt to go by the within of Stroll to make place for a push lap, however Stroll didn’t see him coming and angled into the curve, colliding with Latifi’s rear wheel and sending him spinning into the wall.

But Ricciardo pushed on, by no means trying at risk of falling into the drop zone earlier than making Q3 with the ninth quickest time.

Q3 had its personal share of drama as Alpine’s Formula 1 veteran Fernando Alonso threw his automobile round flip 11 too aggressively, shedding traction as he slid via the gravel entice and into the barrier.

The crash additionally price Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz a flying lap as he completed in ninth, a full second and a half off pole.

Ricciardo discovered himself as excessive as fourth after posting a 1.19.665, however late flying laps from McLaren teammate Lando Norris (fourth), Lewis Hamilton (fifth) and George Russell (sixth) pushed the Aussie again down the grid.

Despite the drop, it’s McLaren and Ricciardo’s finest efficiency of the season up to now after qualifying 18th in Bahrain and twelfth at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah circuit.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc pipped defending world champion Max Verstappen for the primary Australian Grand Prix pole place since 2019 by .286, with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez rounding out the highest three.