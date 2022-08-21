Ricciardo to face the music on F1 future

It’s been effervescent for weeks however WA Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo’s future might be about to be resolved.

It will seemingly value McLaren US$21 million to sack Ricciardo in favour of younger gun Oscar -Piastri however, in accordance with quite a few stories out of the northern hemisphere, it’s a transfer that might be days away.

Ricciardo will pull on the McLaren yellow this week as he tries so as to add to his 19 championship factors this season when he races within the Belgian Grand Prix.

However, he’s anticipated to deal with what the long run holds earlier than that race.

Camera Icon Daniel Ricciardo has struggled this season for McLaren. Credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images

In latest weeks the affable 33-year-old Duncraig dasher has loved the game’s month-long mid-season break within the US, tenting, partying and simply doing what good-guy Dan likes to do.

In the F1 group he’s thought to be a enjoyable, good man.

But outcomes have been bizarre for Ricciardo just about since he went to McLaren final 12 months.

Murmurs about his sacking gained momentum when Fernando Alonso introduced he’d be leaving Alpine for Aston Martin, with the previous rapidly saying Piastri would take his place.

Camera Icon Daniel Ricciardo has been holidaying within the US. Credit: Daniel Ricciardo / Instagram

Reports quickly emerged that he and his supervisor, former Australian F1 star Mark Webber, have been eyeing Ricciardo’s seat at McLaren.

Ricciardo’s place was already been in query, with teammate Lando Norris outperforming him this season.

The West Australian may return to Alpine to exchange Alonso, the place he drove for 2 seasons in 2019 and 2020 when it was often called Renault.

Former F1 driver and brother of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, Ralf, believes this season can be Ricciardo’s final within the sport.

The six-time race winner as an alternative backed his nephew, Mick, to get a seat forward of Ricciardo.

“The names are there, with every cockpit. Mick (Schumacher) hasn’t signed a contract yet either. So he would be a candidate. A candidate with speed, as you can see,” Schumacher advised Sky F1.

Camera Icon Daniel Ricciardo has simply 19 championship factors this season. Credit: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

“Nico Hülkenberg is also still in the starting blocks. And then there’s the question of Daniel Ricciardo.

“Personally, I can’t imagine that he’ll get another chance in Formula 1. But I wouldn’t know who Alpine should take at the moment.”

During the Hungarian Grand Prix final month, Ricciardo spoke of his continued love of the game, saying it nonetheless “gets me jacked”.

“The truth is, the highs you get are just so high because so much goes into it,” Ricciardo advised SpeedCafe.

“Of course, you take risks, like to win a race for example, you haven’t gone for a Sunday drive; you’ve put it all on the line, the team has, you’ve pushed your body, mentally and physically.

“So then the high and the reward is pretty amazing and pretty spectacular.

“I could probably keep going, but there are a few things.

“I believe I still thrive off it because I still believe I belong [in Formula 1] and can do it.

“And the love of it, as well as knowing that any weekend that could be there, like it could be around the corner, you know.

“Monza last year, that was… you know, a week before in Zandvoort, no-one was predicting that, not even myself, so even just the thought of a weekend like that could be one week away, it’s pretty cool.”