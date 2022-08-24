Ricciardo to leave McLaren with multimillion-dollar payout

Daniel Ricciardo’s troubled tenure at Formula 1 workforce McLaren will end on the finish of the 2022 season, with compatriot Oscar Piastri set to take his place on the British workforce after Ricciardo and McLaren reached a multimillion-dollar settlement to finish Ricciardo’s contract a yr early.

Daniel Ricciardo will half methods with McLaren on the finish of the season. Credit:Eddie Jim

Ahead of this weekend’s resumption of the season on the Belgian Grand Prix, Ricciardo and McLaren mutually agreed to terminate the 33-year-old’s possibility over a 2023 cope with the workforce, with phrases not disclosed.

F1 paddock sources counsel McLaren’s decision to sever ties with the eight-time grand prix winner will price the workforce upwards of $24 million, accounting for Ricciardo’s 2023 wage and potential extra earnings from efficiency bonuses.

McLaren is anticipated to imminently announce Piastri – the 2021 Formula 2 and 2020 Formula 3 champion who’s contracted to rival F1 outfit Alpine as a take a look at and reserve driver – for the 2023 season.