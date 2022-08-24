Ricciardo to leave McLaren with multimillion-dollar payout
Daniel Ricciardo’s troubled tenure at Formula 1 workforce McLaren will end on the finish of the 2022 season, with compatriot Oscar Piastri set to take his place on the British workforce after Ricciardo and McLaren reached a multimillion-dollar settlement to finish Ricciardo’s contract a yr early.
Ahead of this weekend’s resumption of the season on the Belgian Grand Prix, Ricciardo and McLaren mutually agreed to terminate the 33-year-old’s possibility over a 2023 cope with the workforce, with phrases not disclosed.
F1 paddock sources counsel McLaren’s decision to sever ties with the eight-time grand prix winner will price the workforce upwards of $24 million, accounting for Ricciardo’s 2023 wage and potential extra earnings from efficiency bonuses.
McLaren is anticipated to imminently announce Piastri – the 2021 Formula 2 and 2020 Formula 3 champion who’s contracted to rival F1 outfit Alpine as a take a look at and reserve driver – for the 2023 season.
Piastri’s pathway to McLaren stays depending on F1’s Contracts Recognition Board overturning an settlement Alpine insists is watertight for 2023 and 2024.
The 21-year-old was beforehand introduced as an Alpine race driver for subsequent season within the wake of Fernando Alonso’s defection to Aston Martin earlier in August. However, Piastri immediately issued a strong denial via social media that he had signed with the French outfit, with subsequent reviews rising that Piastri’s administration workforce, headed by former Australian driver Mark Webber, had been working behind the scenes to put the Melbourne-born racer elsewhere on the 2023 grid.
Alpine, for whom Ricciardo drove when it was badged as Renault in 2019-20, appears to be his solely viable possibility to stay on the grid for a twelfth season in 2023. Ricciardo introduced he was leaving Renault for a multi-year McLaren deal earlier than the 2020 season, delayed by COVID-19, started, however took the workforce’s first two podiums in a decade and completed fifth within the drivers’ championship earlier than his ill-fated transfer to McLaren.