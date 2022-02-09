Rich countries should pay €14 billion urgently to end pandemic — WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday urged wealthy nations to urgently present the $16 billion (€14 billion) that’s nonetheless lacking to finance its plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Science gave us the tools to fight COVID-19; if they are shared globally in solidarity, we can end COVID-19 as a global health emergency this year,” stated the WHO’s Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“If higher-income countries pay their fair share of the ACT-Accelerator costs, the partnership can support low- and middle-income countries to overcome low COVID-19 vaccination levels, weak testing, and medicine shortages,” he said in a statement.

The ACT-A accelerator, an acronym for Access to instruments towards COVID, is a tool created by main worldwide well being businesses but in addition the World Bank or the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Led by the WHO, it’s accountable for dashing up entry to instruments to combat Covid-19 in growing nations.

One of its parts is the COVAX system, arrange in the beginning of the pandemic and earlier than the arrival of efficient vaccines, to attempt to assure equitable entry for the entire world to vaccines. It delivered its billionth vaccine dose in mid-January.

Running ACT-A required some $23.4 billion (€20.5 billion) over the October 2021 – September 2022 interval, however solely $800 million (€700 million) has been raised up to now.

The programme due to this fact requires the $16 billion from wealthy nations “to fill the immediate financing gap”, with the remainder to be self-financed by middle-income nations.

Six nations – Canada, Germany, Kuwait, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Sweden – have reached or exceeded a stage of truthful funding.

Only 0.4% of the 4.7 billion COVID-19 screening checks carried out worldwide have been utilized in growing nations, the place solely 10% of the inhabitants has obtained at the least one dose of the vaccine.