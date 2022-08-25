Rich Strike crowned winner of 2022 Kentucky Derby

With favourite Epicenter and Zandon dueling in entrance, Rich Strike got here charging up the rail for a shocking 80-1 upset within the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from far again within the 20-horse discipline to beat 4-1 favourite Epicenter by three-quarters of a size. Zandon was one other three-quarters of a size again in third at Churchill Downs in entrance of a crowd that included former President Donald Trump.

Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, beats Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, on the end line to win the 148th operating of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Mark Humphrey / AP



“I about fell down in the paddock when he hit the wire,” successful coach Eric Reed mentioned. “I about passed out.”

Rich Strike triggered the second-biggest upset within the race’s 148-year historical past, paying $163.60 to win. Only Donerail in 1913 had the next payout of $184.90.

Rich Strike ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.61.

After taking a chunk out of his a lot costlier competitors, Rich Strike playfully chomped the horse that guided him to the winner’s circle.

Rich Strike wasn’t even within the Derby discipline till Friday when Hall of Fame coach D. Wayne Lukas scratched Ethereal Road, making room for the chestnut colt skilled by Eric Reed.

“We found out about 30 seconds before the deadline on Friday,” Dawson mentioned. “It put us in the race and really we always felt if we just got in we’ve got a shot.”

Both Leon, from Venezuela, and Reed had been of their first Derby. Leon commonly rides on small circuits, together with Ohio. Reed endured a tragedy 5 years in the past when he misplaced almost two dozen horses in a barn hearth at his coaching middle in Lexington.

An train rider works Kentucky Derby morning-line favourite Zandon throughout morning exercises at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2022. Jamie Rhodes-USA Today Sports



Leon’s rail experience was harking back to jockey Calvin Borel’s stealth transfer aboard Mine That Bird in 2009. Mine That Bird sprang what was then the Derby’s third-biggest upset, paying $103.20 to win.

“When I was in the last 70 yards, I said, ‘I think I got this race,'” Leon mentioned.

Rich Strike was bought by Dawson, who races as RED TR-Racing LLC, for $30,000 final fall when the colt was entered in a low-level claiming race by former proprietor Calumet Farm.

Calumet Farm proprietor Brad Kelley may be ruing that call now. Calumet Farm has received a report eight Kentucky Derbies, however none since 1968, when Forward Pass was positioned first by way of disqualification.

Rich Strike earned $1.86 million for simply his second profession victory. The colt misplaced to Zandon within the Blue Grass Stakes final month and was overwhelmed by Epicenter within the Louisiana Derby in March.

Simplification completed fourth and Mo Donegal was fifth.

This yr’s race went on with out suspended Hall of Fame coach Bob Baffert, whom Churchill Downs suspended for 2 years following Medina Spirit‘s failed postrace drug test and eventual disqualification because the winner of last year’s Derby.

Like different main sporting occasions such because the Super Bowl, Final Four and Major League Baseball video games are any indication, the environment for the primary jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown had a pre-pandemic really feel, although masks had been non-compulsory.

The 2020 running was delayed till Labor Day weekend, then held without spectators. It returned to its acquainted spring slot eight months later in 2021, however with restricted capability.