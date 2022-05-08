Rich Strike takes first at the Kentucky Derby in a huge upset

toggle caption Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Rich Strike, who went in an 80-1 shot, is the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, the primary cease of the 2022 Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing. His win is the second largest upset in Derby historical past.

Going into the race, Taiba and Epicenter had been co-favorites to win, with 5-1 and 4-1 odds, respectively. And many specialists had additionally predicted a win for Zandon, with 6-1 odds.

Nobody had anticipated a win from Rich Strike and his jockey, Sonny Leon, who was making his first-ever Kentucky Derby look. Leon waited till the top of the race to make his transfer, when he overtook each Epicenter and Zandon within the remaining leg.

Rich Strike introduced dwelling the winner’s purse of $1.86 million, whereas Epicenter was awarded $600,000 in 2nd and $300,000 for Zandon in third.

Rich Strike’s upset is the second largest in Kentucky Derby history, second solely to a horse named Donerail in 1913, who overcame 91.45-1 odds.

Twenty horses competed in what is usually described as “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” which is about how lengthy it takes opponents to finish the 1 ¼-mile circuit.

Every 12 months on the primary Saturday in May, greater than 150,000 spectators sporting their Derby greatest pour into the racetrack in Louisville, Ky., to partake within the longest operating sporting occasion in U.S. historical past. Countless others tune in to look at the occasion and place their bets, with over $150 million altering palms every year, in keeping with the Derby website.

The race, also referred to as the “Run for the Roses,” is the primary cease within the Triple Crown sequence. The subsequent race, the Preakness Stakes in Maryland, is ready to happen in two weeks, adopted by the ultimate cease, the Belmont States in New York, on June 11.

Last 12 months’s derby winner, Medina Spirit, was disqualified in late February after failing a post-race drug take a look at final May. His coach, Bob Baffert, was suspended for 90 days and fined $7,500, however he denied any misconduct. Medina Spirit, who died this previous December, examined optimistic for betamethasone. The drug is used for ache administration and irritation however is prohibited to be used on race days.

The horse racing trade has come underneath assault lately, having to endure by way of one scandal after one other. Twenty-seven individuals had been indicted on federal fees in 2020 for an alleged doping scheme. And greater than 30 horses died at Santa Anita Park in California the 12 months earlier than.

However, changes are ahead: A brand new physique is ready to manage each racing security and anti-doping management and set up a brand new nationwide set of requirements.