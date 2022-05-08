Rich Strike wins Kentucky Derby, gets punched by race handler: Video

Rich Strike had no enterprise being within the Kentucky Derby race on Saturday. He was a late entry who made the beginning lineup by just some seconds. He was practically a 100-to-1 longshot to win on the morning of the race and he had the farthest entry gate on the skin.

He was principally a dud when it got here to of us wagering cash on the longest of longshots.

He was the ugly duckling for sure-thing bettors. And when it got here all the way down to the ultimate stretch of the 148th operating of the Kentucky Derby, it seemed like race favourite Epicenter would win. But from nowhere, Rich Strike struck it wealthy for his homeowners, coach and jockey.

Rich Strike got here from the center of the pack to stroll down Epicenter and win the race. It’s already being known as one of many best upsets of all time in sports activities, which occurred in “The Greatest Two Minutes of Sports.”

As Rich Strike was galloping to chill down and calm down after some of the unbelievable wins in sports activities historical past, the nipping started.

A person rode a horse subsequent to Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon—as like most races of this nature. Rich Strike started making an attempt to gnaw the horse subsequent to him. This led the handler to throwing a relentless proper elbow to the pinnacle of Rich Strike.

It was a seemingly harmful scenario for each the horses and the lads who rode them throughout a time which ought to have been joyous.

Here’s a video of what occurred on the filth at Churchill Downs instantly after Rich Strike gained.

The scene sparked a big selection of feedback on Twitter, like: “I had a horse for a while. He was a bit of a bully with the other animals and had to be tethered or in his own pen. If you tried to carry hay , he would be grabbing at it while you carry and then hog it from the sheep, he killed two baby sheep for wandering into his pen.”

Here are extra individuals chiming in on the bites and subsequent punches.

“People who have spent time around horses understand this. You aren’t going to injure a 1000 lb animal by punching it. I have punched our horses in the nose when they are pushy and I could possibly be hurt. They are fine. They bite asserting dominance.”

“Wants to run the Preakness and the Belmont right now cause he’s having a good day.”

“He wanted to run another mile, this was a warmup!”

“That horse is jacked up on Mountain Dew and Red Bull!”

The Kentucky Derby is the primary leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. Here are the subsequent two legs of the Triple Crown:

May 21, 2021 — Preakness Stakes (Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland)

June 11, 2021 — Belmont Stakes (Belmont Park, Elmont, New York)

The final Triple Crown winner was Justify in 2018, and the earlier Crown winner was American Pharoah in 2015, which ended a 37-year drought with no horse that swept the three races (Affirmed, 1978).