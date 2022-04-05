Rich wants to break Geelong duck in 250th

Daniel Rich likes to keep away from the highlight however admits he’ll fortunately lap it up if Brisbane can break their Geelong curse in his 250th AFL recreation.

The big-kicking defender, 31, has loved the journey with the Lions since his arrival in 2008, enduring the lows to now be an incumbent All Australian in a aspect vying for a premiership.

He says coach Chris Fagan’s arrival – and his subsequent transfer from the midfield to backline – “saved my career in a way”.

“There were those doubts along the way that I’m not good enough, especially when the team’s battling as well,” he stated.

“He’s (Fagan) been wonderful.

“For me personally, our first assembly, one of many issues he stated to me was ‘your greatest footy is forward of you’.

“I hadn’t really heard that before.

“From a positional viewpoint, he’d completed it with (Luke) Hodge, (Sam) Mitchell, these guys, they’d been good midfielders. I used to be simply a mean midfielder, however he simply thought ‘why do not we see how issues go down again?’.

“If that decision wasn’t made, and the faith from him, I don’t think I’d potentially be here.”

The Lions (3-0) play Geelong (2-1) on Friday night time at GMHBA Stadium, the place Rich is ready to play his milestone 250th recreation.

The Lions have not received in Geelong since 2013, Rich’s 0-6 report there his solely winless AFL venue the place he is performed greater than twice.

“You look forward to the challenge and this week, Geelong in Geelong is as tough as it gets these days,” stated Rich.

“I’m not the kind of person that likes things being about me but it’d be good to have a milestone game and have a strong win.”