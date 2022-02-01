Richard Close, leader of Valley secession effort, dies at 77

Richard Close, who was president of the influential Sherman Oaks Homeowners Assn. for greater than 40 years and led the unsuccessful secession effort to interrupt off the San Fernando Valley from Los Angeles, died Monday. He was 77.

Close died of pure causes at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center on Monday, a household consultant mentioned.

Close, who lived in Sherman Oaks, chaired the group referred to as Valley VOTE, relying on offended voters to help a secession effort over their perception that the Valley was not receiving its fair proportion of metropolis providers.

The motion culminated in a poll measure in 2002 that might have allowed the Valley to go away L.A. and kind its personal metropolis. While the measure gained a slim majority of the votes within the Valley, it failed by a big margin citywide, sending it to defeat.

Under Close’s management, starting in 1977, the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Assn. grew to become probably the most influential home-owner teams in Los Angeles, pushing anti-tax and anti-density initiatives that helped retain the suburban character of the Valley’s neighborhoods.

The group weighs in on native and state points, most just lately lobbying for the Valley to have extra political energy on the City Council.

During town’s redistricting course of, the group efficiently pushed for City Council District 4 — represented by Councilwoman Nithya Raman — to increase its attain within the Valley.

Richard Close, seen above in 1998, was “one of the most consequential citizen advocates in Los Angeles for almost a half a century,” based on former L.A. County Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky. (Brian Vander Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The Sherman Oaks neighborhood group is a essential cease for politicians and candidates. At the boards, politicians are quizzed by members on the whole lot from potholes to pension reform. A free dinner, maybe spaghetti, additionally comes with the questions.

“This is the old-fashioned way of building relationships,” mentioned state Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), who appeared on the boards. “He understood that — that’s the core of who he was. Tell me who else has done that for 40 years?”

Many householders associations in Los Angeles have “aged out,” mentioned former L.A. County Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky, even because the San Fernando Valley group remained lively. Yaroslavsky referred to as Close “one of the most consequential citizen advocates in Los Angeles for almost a half a century.”

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) mentioned on Twitter Monday that she first met Close within the early Nineteen Nineties once they have been combating land-use insurance policies of their respective communities.

“He helped me understand how both of our communities (the Valley and South L.A.) felt left out and marginalized and we supported each other’s efforts,” mentioned Bass, now a candidate for mayor.

Close is survived by his spouse, Sally; a son, Matthew Close, and his spouse, Tristan; a daughter, Abby Emdur, and her husband, Josh; and 4 grandsons.

“While he was fully committed to his community and clients, he always made it clear through his words and actions that his family came first and we are going to deeply miss his love, kindness, and sense of humor,” the household mentioned in an announcement.

Born and raised in Andover, Mass., Close attended the Wharton School of Business on the University of Pennsylvania and Boston University’s School of Law.

He moved to Southern California together with his spouse in 1971 and pursued a legislation profession. He labored most just lately at worldwide legislation agency Cozen O’Connor.

Tall and unassuming, Close was unafraid to talk candidly about an L.A. politician’s shortcomings, both to a newspaper reporter or within the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Assn. e-newsletter.

Some longtime mates mentioned they by no means knew if Close was a registered Democrat or Republican. “Party affiliation is not important to me,” Close advised the Jewish Journal in 2015. “It’s issues that are important to me. And I’ve never been involved in political parties.”

After becoming a member of the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Assn. within the Nineteen Seventies, Close labored to move Proposition 13. The poll initiative that restricted property tax will increase obtained its begin within the Valley after Howard Jarvis, the initiative’s chief sponsor, attended a gathering of the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Assn.

Close additionally supported Proposition U, a poll measure handed in 1986 that slowed growth, and particularly focused industrial boulevards within the south San Fernando Valley and Westside.

“Proposition 13 and the cityhood effort stem from the same place,” Close told The Times in 1999. “There is a problem. Government is unwilling to address it. The people are turning to the initiative process to fix it themselves.”