Richard Riordan, L.A.’s last Republican mayor, endorses Rick Caruso

Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan has endorsed developer Rick Caruso for mayor, in accordance with a launch Caruso’s marketing campaign despatched out Thursday.

The final Republican to serve within the function, Riordan ran an analogous marketing campaign to that of Caruso — a billionaire former Republican who’s now operating as a Democrat targeted on public security and making town extra hospitable for enterprise.

“Mayor Riordan is both a role model and an inspiration. I am grateful to have his and Elizabeth’s support. Mayor Richard Riordan’s legacy motivates me as I campaign across this city every day,” Caruso stated in a press release.

In the run-up to the launch of Caruso’s marketing campaign, which shook up the mayoral race, many concerned in Los Angeles politics invoked fellow businessman Riordan, now 92, saying parallels to the early Nineties made the time ripe for an individual who has not held an elected put up to run for mayor.

Riordan was elected in 1993 at a time when Los Angeles confronted financial and social upheaval, together with the decline of the aerospace trade, the beating of Black motorist Rodney King and the lethal rebellion that adopted the LAPD officers’ acquittal.

I’m happy to share that Mayor Riordan & his spouse have supplied their assist for my candidacy for mayor of LA. Mayor Riordan is each a task mannequin & an inspiration. I’m grateful to have their assist. Mayor Riordan’s legacy motivates me as I marketing campaign throughout this metropolis each day. pic.twitter.com/PPf9fzmkFK — Rick J. Caruso (@RickCarusoLA) May 20, 2022

The metropolis is extra racially numerous and extra closely Democratic now. Caruso’s marketing campaign has targeted on the upticks in crime and homelessness. He has pledged to clear encampments, broaden numerous types of shelter and make town cleaner and safer.

Like Riordan, Caruso has additionally tapped his huge and bigger private fortune to bankroll his marketing campaign. Riordan, who couldn’t be reached for remark Thursday night, put $6 million of his personal cash into his profitable 1993 marketing campaign, equal to simply below $12 million in 2022 {dollars} after adjusting for inflation. Only half of that was spent through the major.

Caruso has already poured greater than $30 million into his candidacy — a lot of that has already been spent on political commercials.

The message of those adverts has been comparatively easy: “I’m running for mayor, because I love L.A. Starting Day 1, we’re going to get it cleaned up. … And we’re going to do it together.”