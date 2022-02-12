Richards’ heartbreak at daughter’s video

Denise Richards has revealed her relationship together with her daughter Sami is strained as {the teenager} continues to dwell together with her father Charlie Sheen.

Denise Richards has admitted her relationship together with her eldest daughter is “strained” after their relationship drama was made public.

Richards was candid when she was requested in regards to the drama together with her teenage daughter Sami, the New York Post reported.

“Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her,” the Wild Things star, 50, revealed on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

“It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”

Richards shares Sami, 17, and daughter Lola, 16, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

Currently, Sami lives together with her father — additionally a degree of rivalry for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

Stream PeopleTV dwell and on demand with Flash, a devoted information streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days free >

“Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years.”

“But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything. We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want,” she continued.

“There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen’s], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay.”

Richards additionally stated that Sami is “not in school” in the mean time.

Adding that, she doesn’t “agree with certain things” that Sheen does, she went on: “But that’s okay. We can agree to disagree,” she stated, noting that she doesn’t take into account herself “a strict mum” however does have “rules and boundaries.”

Last September, Sami posted a TikTok video that she subsequently made non-public after it went viral.

Over an emotional video of her trying distraught, the teenager wrote: “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc …”

Then, alongside a happier video of herself, she wrote: “now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).”

Richards and Sheen married in 2002 and she or he filed for divorce in 2005 whereas pregnant with Lola.

In 2011, the Starship Troopers actress adopted one other daughter, Eloise Joni.

She married Aaron Phypers — who’s now within the strategy of adopting Eloise — in 2018.

This article initially appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission.