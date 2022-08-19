Richmond president Peggy O’Neal to chair Commonwealth Games planning committee
Outgoing Richmond president Peggy O’Neal will lead the organising committee tasked with planning the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in regional Victoria.
O’Neal will chair the organising committee and work alongside former Victorian COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar, who’s now chief government of the physique.
American-born O’Neal was the primary lady to function an AFL membership president and has taken the Tigers from a constantly underperforming facet to one of many premier groups within the competitors. The trailblazing president will finish her 10-year stint as the top of the membership’s board in December, having overseen three premierships in 2017, 2019 and 2020.
The committee is tasked with organising the worldwide occasion throughout the state in a decentralised format, unfold out throughout the regional hubs of Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland. The opening ceremony can be held on the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Loading
“I love sport and what it means for communities across Victoria. I am delighted to be part of the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games and to work with the board, to ensure that the diverse voices in our state are heard as we make decisions throughout the delivery of the Games,” O’Neal mentioned.
The new board introduced on Friday night time by Deputy Premier and Commonwealth Games supply minister Jacinta Allan contains First Nations advocate Belinda Duarte and company and public sector government Lisa Gray.
It additionally options representatives from the worldwide Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia.
O’Neal, a lawyer by commerce, joins the 2026 Commonwealth Games committee after being appointed chancellor of RMIT University in October final 12 months.