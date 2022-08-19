Richmond president Peggy O’Neal to chair Commonwealth Games planning committee

Outgoing Richmond president Peggy O’Neal will lead the organising committee tasked with planning the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in regional Victoria.

O’Neal will chair the organising committee and work alongside former Victorian COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar, who’s now chief government of the physique.

Richmond president Peggy O’Neal will assist plan the Commonwealth Games to be held in regional Victoria in 2026. Credit:Simon Schluter

American-born O’Neal was the primary lady to function an AFL membership president and has taken the Tigers from a constantly underperforming facet to one of many premier groups within the competitors. The trailblazing president will finish her 10-year stint as the top of the membership’s board in December, having overseen three premierships in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

The committee is tasked with organising the worldwide occasion throughout the state in a decentralised format, unfold out throughout the regional hubs of Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland. The opening ceremony can be held on the Melbourne Cricket Ground.